Koneru Wins to Share Cairns Lead with Ju Wenjun

Humpy Koneru grabbed a share of the lead in Round 6 of the 2020 Cairns Cup. Her win over Alexandra Kosteniuk leaves her at 4/6, tied with Ju Wenjun. Ju drew with Harika Dronavalli.
Koneru’s victory resembled the proverbial drawing of water from a stone, winning what looked like a dead drawn knight and pawn ending. 51. … Nf5 may have sealed Kosteniuk’s fate.
Kosteniuk resigns. (photo Ootes)
The only other win of the round belonged to Carissa Yip, who took down last year’s champion, Valentina Gunina.
Carissa Yip (photo Austin Fuller)
Carissa Yip (photo Ootes)
The remaining three games – Ju-Dronavalli, Lagno-Dzagnidze, and Muzychuk-Krush, were all drawn.
Play resumes today at 1pm CST with the seventh round. Koneru takes Black against Irina Krush, and Ju also has Black against Nana Dzagnidze.
