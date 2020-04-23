Keeping COVID-in-Check: Keuchel Brothers Raise Money for Cleveland Food Banks

Connor Keuchel, National Candidate Master, Photo courtesy Keuchel family Brennen Keuchel, National Candidate Master , Photo courtesy Keuchel family Destynn Keuchel, National Master, Photo courtesy Keuchel family

Three young chess playing coaches and brothers from the Cleveland area are working to support local food banks to help support income disruption and food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Connor (Wash U in Saint Louis), Brennen (Vanderbilt U) and Destynn Keuchel (Hawken School) are all National Masters with a passion for chess. Each week they are giving out a one-hour chess lesson each to help promote the drive. Additionally, they are organizing GM/IM/WGM of the week lesson, where the individual with the highest donation of the week wins an one hour online lesson with a title player. The first titled player to volunteer is Grandmaster Aleksandr Lenderman.

Find more details about the contest on their fundraising page. If you would like to schedule a lesson, please forward your donation confirmation emails to us at [email protected]. Also, please email us if you are interested in volunteering as a “GM/IM/WGM of the Week”, or if you have any questions or suggestions.

Destynn told US Chess:

For an organization built to help people and a cause in critical need, we believe this is an amazing opportunity to represent what the chess community is capable of doing. Thank you so much for your support as we make our move to help keep COVID-19 in check!

Find out more about the drive here.