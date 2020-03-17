KCF All-Girls National Championships (AGN) Canceled

Out of concern for the health and safety of the players, parents, coaches, and staff with the potential spread of COVID-19, the Kasparov Chess Foundation, Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation, and the US Chess Federation regretfully announce the cancellation of the 17th annual KCF All-Girls National Championships (AGN) due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on March 16 that he was ordering gatherings of 50 or more people to be canceled in line with new CDC guidelines issued Sunday.

As the largest female chess tournament in the United States, we know that the tournament is the highlight of the year for many of the players. This is the first time in the events 17-year history that it has been canceled. The event will not be rescheduled. The next AGN will be place from April 23- 25, 2021 at the Hyatt McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

Renaissance Knights will be providing full entry fee refunds to players that have already registered for the event. They will be processed automatically over the next few weeks; there is no need to contact us about this. We will also be refunding any team rooms that have been paid for. Our goal is to have all refunds processed in the next several weeks. Any questions should be directed to David Heiser at [email protected].

It is not necessary to contact the Westin Chicago Northshore Hotel to cancel your reservation as the hotel will be cancelling all reservations made for the event. The hotel will be sending out individual confirmation via email of each cancellation.

The Kasparov Chess Foundation, Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation and the US Chess Federation will continue to work hard to bring you top level scholastic tournaments.

Thank you for helping to keep our community healthy and safe!