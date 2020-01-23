Kasparov Chess Foundation Announces 2020 Regional Tournaments: Greater New York, Chicago, and Mid-Atlantic Scholastic Championships

New York, NY, Jan. 17, 2020 — Kasparov Chess Foundation announced its schedule for the upcoming regional (K – 12) Scholastic Chess Championships, including:

● The 54th Annual Greater NY Scholastic Championships, February 1 – 2, at the NY Marriott Hotel At Brooklyn Bridge, 333 Adams Street (near Borough Hall), Brooklyn, NY. For more information, visit https://www.gnyscc.com/.

● The 11th Annual Greater Chicago Scholastic Championships, Co-sponsored with Renaissance Knights Foundation, the tournament is taking place on February 1, at the McCormick Place – West Building, S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Chicago, IL. For more information, visit http://www.rknights.org/

● The 11th Annual Greater Mid-Atlantic Scholastic Championships, Co-sponsored with Maryland Chess Association, the tournament is taking place on February 15, at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (Poly High School) & Western High School1400 W. Cold Spring Lane or 4600 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. For more information, visit https://mdchess.com.

Ideal for the beginner as well as top-rated competitive players, tournaments are open to all students up to grade 12. Players will participate in multiple sections within the following categories: Primary (K-3), Elementary (K-6), Junior High (K-9) High School (K-12). The games are rated by the United States Chess Federation (US Chess). The January 2020 US Chess Rating List is used (but unofficial ratings at www.uschess.org are usually used if players would otherwise be unrated on the Jan. 2020 official rating list).

Any number of players may participate from a school to help compete for team prizes (2 or more from the same school make a team), but at most the four top-scoring players from the school produce its team score. Players without school teams compete for individual prizes. Prizes are awarded to the top-scoring players and schools. Students can win both team and individual prizes.

To register online, visit the following links:

Greater New York Championships

Greater Chicago Championships

Greater Mid-Atlantic Championships

About Kasparov Chess Foundation

Founded by World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov, KCF’s mission is to bring the many educational benefits of chess to children worldwide by providing a complete chess curriculum and enrichment programs. The Foundation promotes the study of chess as a cognitive learning tool in curricular classes and after-school programs for elementary, middle and high schools, both in the public and private school sectors. The not-for-profit educational organization also organizes tournaments and competitions on a local and national basis. For more information, please visit http://www.kasparovchessfoundation.org.