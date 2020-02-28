International Event Roundup: February 2020

22nd ranked GM David Paravyan was the surprise winner of the 2020 Gibraltar Masters, winning a tiebreak against 2020 Candidate GM Wang Hao to claim the £30,000 first prize and the trophy.
Top finishers, Gibraltar 2020
Paravyan and Hao were two of seven who finished with 7.5/9. Others tied for first were GMs Andrey Esipenko, David Navara, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Mustafa Yilmaz, and Daniil Yuffa. Each earned £10,500 for their efforts.
GM Tan Zhongyi took home £20,000 as the best women’s finisher, while her countrywoman GM Lei Tingjie received £10,000 as the second place woman.
Anna Muzychuk (photo Niki Riga)
The best game award went to GM Anna Muzychuk, who earned every penny of the £1,000 prize for this lovely final round demolition of GM Ori Kobo.
Team USA results
Five Americans crossed the Atlantic to brave the stellar field. GM Alejandro Ramirez took pride of place for Team USA, finishing with 6/9. He gave “the shortest interview of the event” after his Round 8 draw against IM Leon Luke Mendonca.
Prague Masters
Sam Shankland (photo Vladimir Jagr)
GM Sam Shankland used a final round victory over GM Nikita Vitiugov to claim a share of first place at the 2020 Prague Masters.
With wins over Vitiugov and GM Nils Grandelius coupled with a loss to GM Santosh Gujrathi Vidit, Shankland finished at +1 (5/9), good enough to tie for first with four other players. Afterwards Shankland took to social media to describe his pride in a solid result after a difficult year.
Alireza Firouzja (photo courtesy of organizers)
A last-minute replacement for GM Wei Yi, who was forced to withdraw due to fears over the coronavirus, GM Alireza Firouzja was named the winner of the Prague Masters after defeating Vidit in a two game blitz tiebreak.
Aeroflot Open
In 2018 13-year old IM Vincent Keymer shocked the world by winning the Grenke Chess Open as the 99th seed.
Aydin Suleymanli (photo Eteri Kublashvili)
Now lightning has struck twice. 14-year old IM Aydin Suleymanli took first place at the 2020 Aeroflot Open on tiebreaks over GMs Aravihdn Chithambaram, Rinat Jumabayev, and Rauf Mamedov.
Suleymanli, rated 2474 and 71st in the field coming into the event, faced 2600+ opposition in every round and finished with a score of 6.5/9 and a performance rating of nearly 2800.
Two of his most impressive victories came against GM Ilya Smirin in Round 7 and GM Parham Maghsoodloo in Round 8.