Hartmann and Shahade Appear on Perpetual Chess Podcast

New Chess Life / Chess Life Online Editor John Hartmann and Women’s Program Director Jennifer Shahade are the two newest guests to appear on Ben Johnson’s Perpetual Chess Podcast.

Shahade’s episode appeared on Friday, May 22nd, when she and Johnson talked about the first book of Judit Polgar’s epic trilogy from Quality Chess, titled “How I Beat Fischer’s Record.” You can find it at your podcast aggregator of choice, or at the Perpetual Chess YouTube channel.

Hartmann’s appearance – his third! – was released on Tuesday, May 26th. While much of the show was devoted to issues related to US Chess and the COVID-19 pandemic, there was plenty of more cheery material covered, including John’s favorite new books, his participation in the 365 Chess Academy, and the state (or lack thereof) of his adult improver efforts.

The latest episode of Hartmann’s “Levelling Up with US Chess” series was also released on the 26th. Beginning players and lower-rated club players will want to check it out – the idea is to examine the games of players rated under 1400 to examine typical mistakes and discern key patterns for improving players.