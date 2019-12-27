Happy 80th Birthday to US Chess!

It’s true. We’re 80. And don’t we look fabulous for our age?

The “United States of America Chess Federation” was incorporated on this day in 1939, making today, December 27th, the 80th birthday of US Chess. To celebrate, we asked two of our favorite members — FM Mike “FunMasterMike” Klein and WGM Jennifer Yu — to say a few words.

Want to share birthday greetings of your own? Make a video and publish it on Twitter, YouTube, or Instagram. Put a link to the video in the comments below. We’ll share the best in an upcoming piece here at CLO.

Happy birthday to us!