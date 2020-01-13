Hans Niemann Reflects on his Perfect Grade Nationals

[Event "11th Grade Nationals"] [Site "?"] [Date "2019.12.28"] [Round "?"] [White "Niemann, Hans"] [Black "Chen, Justin"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "E17"] [Annotator "Niemann"] [PlyCount "99"] [EventDate "2019.??.??"] [SourceVersionDate "2019.12.28"] {In the 5th round, I faced FM Justin Chen. We were the only players with 4/4 with a lot of players trailing with 3.5 and 3. However, this game would ultimately decide the winner of the tournament, as the winner would play someone around 2100 with a half point lead. I vividly remember playing Justin at the Marshall Chess Club in a G/25 game where I won a nice game in the catalan. I understood that Justin was a very solid player, yet, his biggest weakness was his unfortunate proclivity to miss very important moves that drastically effect the evaluation. My intention was to get an unbalanced game that required detailed calculation at numerous critical moments.} 1. Nf3 Nf6 2. c4 e6 3. g3 d5 4. Bg2 Be7 5. O-O O-O {I did not have that much time to prepare, as the pairings went up about a half an hour before the game. However, I did briefly look at this line. I have the obvious choice of D4, transposing into a traditional catalan, but I was afraid that he would play a drawish line and I wouldn’t get the dynamic that I wanted. Also, since I have had very good results against Justin in the past, I believe that his mentality was to draw and to not be combative. Such a mentality can be useful when trying to gear the game to position where such a mentality can be unfaborable. However, if one fails to achieve a psychological advantage based off the mentality they believe their opponent to have, things can get sideways.} 6. b3 b6 7. Bb2 Bb7 { This is the second critical moment of the opening, as I had the choice of playing e3, following by Qe2. The delay of D4 keeps the bishop on b2 strong, but the possiblity of black playing d4 is double-edged.} 8. d4 (8. e3 c5 9. Qe2 Nc6 10. d3 {This keeps the tension and would probably have been a better choice. The time control was rather short, so I probably could have tried to out-maneuver him in this position and put pressure on him, draining down his time on the clock.}) 8... Nbd7 9. Nbd2 {The knight could go to c3, but I wanted the diagonal open for my bishop. I am also keeping the option of cxd5 open, as nxd5 could run into e4 in certain situations.} (9. cxd5 Nxd5 (9... exd5 10. Nc3 {This would transpose into a QID structure, but the bishop is poorly played on b2.}) 10. e4 N5f6 {I don’t have enough firepower so solidify my center.}) 9... c5 10. e3 Rc8 11. Qe2 Qc7 12. Rac1 Qb8 13. Rfd1 Rfd8 { All my pieces are on their ideal squares and I was not really sure what to do. I spent some time contemplating Ne5, but that leads to a series of liquidations. The problem with this position is that there is so much tension. If the position remains static, then my opponent could blow it open and trade a lot of pieces in the process. I need to be left with some sort of tangible advantage if I want to win the game.} 14. Ng5 (14. Ne5 dxc4 15. Bxb7 Qxb7 16. Ndxc4 cxd4 17. Bxd4 Nxe5 18. Nxe5 Rxc1 19. Rxc1 Rc8 20. Rxc8+ Qxc8 21. Qb5 { I could argue that I have an edge here, but I didn’t think that it was enough, and there is probably a cleaner way to liquidate.}) 14... h6 15. Ngf3 {Playing a game of chicken. I thought that h6 could be a possible hook, but in hindsight, this was an absolute waste of time. I am still not sure what to do here. I think that if I didn’t really want to win, then I would play liquidate and try and squeeze a small edge.} Qa8 {I want Justin to play dxc4 and cxd4, giving me the hanging pawns, as this was the imbalance that I wanted. However, playing only dxc4, causes some problems because this Queen-Bishop battery on the a8-h1 diagonal is restricting my options.} 16. h3 {Another waiting move, hoping he goes crazy.} a6 17. a3 dxc4 {Finally, he bites, but I feel like I gave him too much to work with.} 18. bxc4 Ne4 19. Nf1 (19. Nxe4 Bxe4 20. Ne1 Bxg2 21. Nxg2 Nf6 {I could start to be worse here, my light squares are weak and my pawns are not as solid as I would like them to be.}) 19... Ndf6 20. Ne1 {Another backwards move, but I was hoping that he would play Nd6 and go into this very double edged position.} Nd6 21. d5 exd5 22. Bxf6 Bxf6 23. cxd5 { This is the classic pawn structure imbalance where one side has a queenside majority and rushes to queen, while the pawn majority in the center tries to plow through and get to the king.} (23. Bxd5 Bxd5 24. cxd5 {This is a worse version of the game, as my bishop on g2 is better than his bishop on b7.}) 23... Nb5 24. Qd3 {Instead of going for the pawn storm with c4, b5, a5, followed by b4, etc. He calculates a forcing way to reach a basically “winning” position. However, he misses a key move along the way that gives me te opportunity to reach a endgame that he misevaluated as drawn.} Nc3 25. Rxc3 Bxc3 26. Qxc3 Bxd5 27. Rxd5 $3 {I assume that in my opponent’s calculation he only considered bxd5 as a candidate move, missing the powerful rd5 that takes advantage of the pin.} (27. Bxd5 Rxd5 28. Rxd5 Qxd5 {I still have some chances here, but the pawns should be too strong and my knights and queen aren’t coordinating very well.}) 27... Rxd5 28. Qb3 {Double attack! Winning the pawn back and restoring the balance.} c4 29. Qxb6 Rb5 30. Qxb5 axb5 31. Bxa8 Rxa8 32. Nc2 {Rd1 needs to be played here, the rook needs to try and be active.} Kf8 {Things are a lot easier now, because I bring in my knight and completely paralyze his rook.} (32... Rd8 33. e4 Rd1 34. Kg2 $2 {Kg2 is key. If f4, then rc1 and I am lost.} Rc1 (34... Kf8 {Nfe3 would be a mistake, as the rook sits on d2, preventing the mobility of the king.} 35. f4 {Now the king will go to f2, then to e2, achieving a favorable blockade with the rook on c1, where the king is mobile.} Ke7 36. Kf2 Ke6 37. Ke2 Rc1 38. Nfe3 Rg1 39. g4 Rh1 40. Nd4+) 35. Nfe3 {This is a favorable blockade, as my king has a nice path to d2. Once everything is protected, black’s position collapses. The rook loses all power without targets.}) 33. Nd2 Ke7 {Black can resign now, if the knight comes to c3, and the rook has to defend, I have all the time in the world to bring my king into action and win the game.} (33... Rd8 {This was the best try, trying to get some activity. After Nd4, it is still very hard to defend.}) 34. Ne4 f5 35. Nc3 Ra5 {Funnily, the king can not actually advance and protect the b5 pawn to free the rook.} 36. Kf1 Kf6 (36... Kd6 37. Nd4 Rxa3 38. Ndxb5+) (36... Kd7 37. Ke2 Kc7 (37... Kc8 38. Kd1 Kb7 39. Kc1 Kb6 40. Kb2 {It is too late, Nd4 is coming and attacks b5 and f5.} Ra8 41. Nd4) 38. Nd4 Rxa3 39. Ndxb5+) 37. Ke2 g5 38. Kd2 Ke5 39. f4+ {f4, creates another long term weakness on f5.} Kf6 40. Kc1 gxf4 41. gxf4 h5 42. Kb2 h4 43. Nd4 {Justin desperately tries to create a weakness on h3 with hopes of queening, but the knights are too strong. } Ra8 44. Nd5+ (44. Ncxb5 Rg8 {Probably still winning but not as clean. I am in no rush to take his pawns, they aren’t going anywhere.}) 44... Kf7 45. Nxf5 Rh8 46. Nc3 Rb8 47. Nd6+ Ke6 48. Ndxb5 Rg8 49. Nd4+ Kd7 50. Ne4 {Two centralized knights, up 2 pawns and c4 and h4 are goners. Thankfully he went for it and things got very complicated. However, I did misunderstand the dynamic of the initial opening position which led to some problems. Overall, this was a good game, it really came down to evaluating positions 5-7 moves into calculation.} 1-0

You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.