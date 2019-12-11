Goryachkina Leads Monaco Grand Prix After Eight Rounds

After a sluggish start, Aleksandra Goryachkina has roared to the lead at the 2019 FIDE Monaco Women’s Grand Prix, scoring 5.5/6 after a second round loss to Alexandra Kosteniuk. She tops the table with 6 points after eight rounds, a half-point ahead of Humpy Koneru, the winner of the Skolkovo Grand Prix event.

Goryachkina, who meets World Champion Ju Wenjun in a title match next month, continues to show the form that earned her Challenger status. She conjured a win out of seemingly nothing in her Round 7 game with Nana Dzagnidze. Dzagnidze’s inopportune pawn push (33…b3) allowed Goryachkina to snatch the passer and pressure Black’s position until it crumbled.

In Round 8 Goryachkina ground down Valentina Gunina, the winner of the 2019 Cairns Cup who is having a miserable event in Monaco. The game is a case study in how to play “good bishop vs. bad bishop” positions.

The only blemish on Goryachkina’s record is her loss to Kosteniuk. An uncharacterisic technical slip in a rook ending was all it took.

For her part, Kosteniuk played one of the games of the event thus far in her Round 8 win over Dzagnidze. She is in a four-way tie for fourth place with Anna Muzychuk, Kateryna Lagno, and Pia Cramling, all at 4.5/8.

Koneru and countrywoman Harika Dronavalli, who currently stands in third place with 5/8, played to a draw in today’s eighth round. Koneru will have white against leader Goryachkina in the final round of play.

