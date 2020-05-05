GivingTuesdayNow

Dear Friend of US Chess,

As the COVID-19 health crisis continues, it has created financial uncertainty for many people. These are challenging times for us, and we hope that you and your loved ones are in good spirits and good health. Right now, US Chess is doing everything possible to continue the important services and programs you and the entire chess community have come to enjoy. Within this uncertainty, we are adapting fast to our changing reality.

Over the past two months, we have had to make difficult but necessary decisions to cancel some of our largest and most popular national events. This has included the National High School K-12 Championship; the National Junior High School K-9 Championship; the National Elementary K-6 Championship; and the U.S. Junior and Senior Open Championships. Although these cancellations have been disappointing to all of us, our primary concern has always been and remains the safety and well-being of our members and staff.

In spite of the unforeseen challenges that we’ve all experienced in the past few months, we have much to be grateful for. For the past several years, the US Chess Executive Board has had the foresight to financially prepare us for unexpected circumstances such as this. While the tournaments that we’ve had to cancel represent a substantial part of our annual revenue, US Chess been able to continue daily operations without the loss of jobs. But the financial impact of COVID-19 on US Chess is significant. Now, more than ever, our community needs us. And we need you.

Please consider making a financial contribution to US Chess on May 5 for Giving Tuesday Now. You can play a critical role in helping us serve the chess community and carry out our important mission. US Chess membership fees only cover our substantial operating costs, and as a nonprofit organization, your gift to US Chess is tax-deductible . Won’t you please join us? You can make a gift by clicking on the “Donate” button at uschess.org.

If you are unable to make charitable gift right now, we encourage you to renew your membership. Renew today by clicking on the “Join” button at uschess.org.

These are unprecedented times, but we’ll ride out this storm together. Your continued commitment to US Chess inspires us all, and we remain optimistic and excited about the future! From all of us at US Chess, please be well.

Warm regards,

Carol Meyer

Executive Director

US Chess