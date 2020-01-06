Gabuzyan Wins a Wintry North American Open

The 28th annual North American Open was again held at Bally’s Casino Resort in Las Vegas from December 26 through 30th. The pre-tournament attendance predictions called for a record smashing attendance and we did in fact break last year’s record. But the field would have been even bigger had Mother Nature not intervened.
The mountains between California and Nevada suffered a winter snowstorm that cost the tournament not only one of our TDs, but perhaps as many as 50 players. We kept getting reports from players that the highway was closed… then open… then closed. The weather-induced chaos prevented the event from being a “super swiss” when some foreign players cancelled. It also caused us to be short handed on the TD staff side, led to a significant number of forfeits as players were trapped in the snow, and pressed your author into duty as a tournament reporter. Still, once the dust (or rather the snowflakes) settled, there were 873 players in seven sections.
The flagship Open section was a nine round norm event, with 91 players. This was the fewest since 2013 and the first time in several years that the event was not a super Swiss. Still, the event was quite strong, with 6 GMs, 33 titled players, and 51 masters!
In the early rounds, the top players mostly held serve and there were very few upsets on the very top boards. The upsets that are featured also show tenacity as the titled players that were upset would eventually come back and tie for a top prize in the tournament.
The most significant upset in round one occurred on board 7. NM Ming Lu takes advantage of a tactical opportunity versus IM John Bryant. Bryant would eventually score 6.5 and tie for third. Can you spot the tactic?
Solution: 25. Nxf6 wins a pawn and gives white a dominating position which he quickly converts
In round two there were again no upsets on the demo boards. The highest upset occurred on board six between NM Vijay Krishnamoorthy and IM Hans Niemann who also would eventually score 6.5 and tie for third. This game features a tactical opportunity for both sides.
Niemann has a nice simplification with 28. … Rg1 29. Qxg1 Nxg1 30. Kxg1 Qxb2 and black will have a queen for rook and a minor. However, Niemann thought he had more and plays 28. … Rxg3 and allows black a tactic: 29. Rc8 Rg8 30. Rxg8 Kxg8 31. Qxf3 and white is up a piece.
In round three, again there were no upsets on the demonstration boards. There was however a very nice tactical miniature on board 10 as FM Todd Andrews defeated IM Florin Felican. Can you find the tactical finish?
Solution: 14. Nc7+! Qxc7 15. Bb5+ Nfd7 (15. … Kf8 16 Nxg6 wins the queen as does 15. … Ncd7 16. Nxd7 and similarly 15. … Bd7 16. Nxd7). 16. Nxd7 e5. Black’s best defense would be 15. … Qb7, but after 16. Nxc5 Qxb5 17. Qxd5 Bxb2 18. Rd1 he is down a pawn with a very bad position.
We were down to six perfect scores after three rounds: GMs Hovhannes Gabuzyan, Zviad Izoria, Joshua Ruiz, & Nikola Mitkov, IM Alexander Costello and FM Spencer Lehmann. The Round 4 pairings featured GM Gabuzyan – IM Costello on board one, GM Ruiz – Izoria on board two and FM Lehmann – GM Mitkov on board three. Ruiz and Izoria took a quick draw, while GM Gabuzyan defeated IM Costello and GM Mitkov defeated FM Lehmann.
This left only two perfect scores at the (approximate) halfway point: Gabuzyan and Mitkov. They faced off in round five, and Mitkov pulled off the slight upset to emerge as the only perfect score. Both boards two and three ended in fighting draws, leaving Mitkov in first place a full point ahead of the field.
Entering round six, nine players trailed Mitkov by that full point: GMs Gabuzyan, Izoria, & Ruiz, IMs Niemann, Bryant, & Aldama, FMs Wang & Zhao and NM Jason Liang. All the top games ended in fighting draws except one, when GM Gabuzyan defeated FM Wang. This left the standings as GM Mitkov at 5.5, GM Gabuzyan at 5, and nine players at 4.5: GMs Izoria, & Ruiz, IMs Niemann, Bryant, Aldama, & Costello, FMs Mirai Aoshima & Ian Zhao and NM Jason Liang.
The standings were really shaken up in round seven when GM Izoria defeated GM Mitkov on board one.
This opened the door for many players to catch up, as five players tied for first at 5.5 heading into the penultimate round – GMs Gabuzyan, Izoria & Mitkov, FM Aoshima and NM Jason Liang – and eight players were at 5 points. White won on all three of the top boards as GM Gabuzyan defeated NM Liang, GM Izoria defeated FM Aoshima and GM Paragua defeated GM Mitkov.
In the last round, Gabuzyan and Izoria drew very quickly to finish at 7-2, guaranteeing themselves them a share of first place. GM Paragua could have joined them if he won, but he had black versus GM Ruiz and drew. All the other games on the top boards were decisive which produced a large tie for third place. FM Zhao defeated FM Aoshima to win clear first Under 2400 and $2300. The other players to finish at 6.5-2.5 were GMs Paragua & Mitkov, IMs Niemann, Bryant, and Katz. Each won $1220.
Unfortunately, there were no norms achieved this year. Blame the snow!