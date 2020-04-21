Former US Chess President Don Schultz Dead at 83
Don Schultz, a former US Chess President (1996-1999) and member of the FIDE Executive Board (1982-1990), died Monday, April 20, in New Jersey. He was 83.
While Schultz worked for IBM ‘by day,’ his involvement in chess affairs amounted to more than a second job, especially after his retirement from Big Blue in 1987.
Schultz was deeply involved with chess on state, national, and international levels. He served as a state association president for four states: New York, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. He was a member of the US Chess board off and on for two decades, and he was a seemingly permanent fixture in FIDE leadership after his 1981 appointment as US Delegate to FIDE. His last FIDE meeting was in 2005.
Schultz helped to organize many important tournaments in the United States, perhaps most notably the 1990 World Youth Championships in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, an event made famous by the documentary “Chess Kids.”
Schultz was also a well-known chess journalist. The long-time editor of floridaChess, for which he won awards from the Chess Journalists of America, he was one of the creators of the Cramer Awards for Excellence in Chess Journalism. Schultz was also the author of two chess-related books: ChessDon and Fischer, Kasparov, and the Others.
US Chess offers its sincere condolences to Schultz’s family and friends. A full appreciation and obituary will appear in a forthcoming issue of Chess Life.
Comments
G Walters |
Don was an ally to me in many US Chess issues in my early days on the board.. He was always gracious with an earnest love of the game. Rest In Peace.
Mike Nietman |
As president of the Wisconsin Chess Association I knew Don as a US Chess Board member but was surprised when he called me one February evening in 1990. His opening line was “How would you like to host a world championship in Fond du Lac?” Well my jaw dropped as Fond du Lac is my home town. I instantly had visions of Kasparov and Karpov but he quickly got me straight as he mentioned the World Youth. That call started six crazy months of my life in which I have some of my fondest memories of my chess life. I fondly remember the afternoon blitz marathons with him at the two Sierawan Chess Schools. Don, thanks for the memories! Rest in peace.
Daniel Lucas |
This must have been a common technique for him. I received a call from him one summer evening in 2005 and his opening line was, “How would you like to be editor of Chess Life?” My jaw dropped too. I was hired in December of that year.
Bill Goichberg |
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Don Schultz. I remember Don fondly for his tremendous enthusiasm for all areas of our game, including Master chess, scholastics, senior chess, team play, and publications.
As an organizer he pursued ideas with success that few others considered, such as holding the World Youth in the US or organizing the US Amateur Team playoff as an in person event, and was often successful in finding sponsorship to enable such projects.
He served in high USCF, FIDE, and state association positions, and was a very active Expert player who gave many simuls in schools. Rarely has anyone made such a wide variety of contributions to chess.