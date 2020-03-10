Five For Five in Prague
Team USA is in clear first place at the 2020 World Senior Team Championship after five rounds. The team of GMs Alex Shabalov, Gregory Kaidanov, Joel Benjamin, Igor Novikov, and Alex Yermolinsky is a perfect 5/5 after Tuesday’s victory over “Czech Republic 1.”
“USA 1” downed the “England 1” team on Monday, with team captain Shabalov and Yermolinsky both winning their individual games to lead the team to victory.
After the round Joel Benjamin sent this note from Prague:
So far so good, as we passed our first major test with a 3-1 win over England. I arrived early, prepared to shake hands with my old friend Mark Hebden… but he didn’t want any part of my apparently virus infested mitts. Turnabout is fair play.
Igor smartly blocked Glenn Flear with black, in what was probably the toughest matchup for us. I was disappointed when Hebden found some nice tricks to draw from an unpleasant position, but the Alex bookends got the job done, Shaba taking down Keith Arkell while Yermo defeated Jim Plaskett (a late replacement for their coronavirus bailout, Jon Speelman). So we have improved our score against England twice since our only match loss to date in 2018.
We were sitting around the dinner table discussing our strategy for our upcoming match against the Lasker club, a powerful returning team from 2018 (where we were able to shock them 3.5-.5!). We found those plans to be premature, when Lubo Ftacnik sat down at the next table and blew our minds. He had actually won a horrible endgame when Alexander Graf forgot about the clock and ran out of time. That halved the match, meaning we will take on the only other 4-0 team, Czech1.
Here’s Ftacnik’s lucky win from a most unpleasant position.
Team USA took care of business in Tuesday’s round, defeating the dangerous Czech team by a score of 2.5-1.5. With Shabalov taking the round off in accordance with his strict rotation policy, it was up to Gregory Kaidanov to man the top board. His win over GM Zbynek Hracek was the deciding factor in the match.
Before the round news broke from Prague that the Czech government was instituting social distancing policies to try and “flatten the curve” of coronavirus transmission. With chess fans wondering what this might mean for the World Senior Teams, the latest word is that the tournament goes on.
World #SeniorChess Team Championship with hundreds of players from around the Globe continues in Prague.
Following the resolution of the Czech government to ban all events with more than 100 people, the playing venue was split into smaller halls and no visitors are allowed. pic.twitter.com/BaQWeQTBfU
— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) March 10, 2020
Benjamin references all of this in his poignant post-round missive sent Tuesday night:
The American team sits around the dinner table and contemplates how much our schedules will change this year, as there isn’t any event on the calendar we can truly be sure will take place. There are voices on the Internet that castigate FIDE and/or the organizers for not cancelling this tournament. Indeed, a tournament for seniors would seem a prime candidate, as the coronavirus preys on older people, while leaving children and teenagers unharmed (yet schools and universities are being cancelled right and left). It is certainly true that the Czech Republic was complacent. They had their first three cases diagnosed days before the event, in time to influence Christiansen’s decision to withdraw, but not influence tournament or FIDE officials.
People in the tournament still seem pretty calm, but the country is not. We are up to 40 cases in the Czech Republic. Today the 50+ section was split in two to comply with new government regulations eliminating meetings of 100 or more people. El Capitan had the day off, but he was not rewarded for having the energy to go sightseeing in the Old Town. Museums and other large establishments were closed down nationwide today.
And the chess games went on. It was a great day for the USA as we defeated Czech1 2.5-1.5. All four boards were pressing for wins but only Greg on board one overcame his opponent’s resistance. It should be noted that the Czech top gun Zbynek Hracek was born September 9th, 1970, which make him 49. Any player turning 50 some time this year is eligible.
The next five matches were all tied, meaning we gained ground on almost all potential rivals. We are two match points (a loss, or two tied matches) ahead of the field. Tomorrow we get the strong Lasker team from Germany; if that goes well we will start sniffing the gold.
The hotel matches the somber state of mind delivered by coronavirus. My room is grossly overheated, ants are getting in the bathroom, and twice today I arrived home to find the electricity was off. But hanging out with my teammates is always a highlight, and playing on Team USA makes me feel alive like nothing else.
Wednesday features the key matchup between Team USA and the German club team “Lasker Schachstiftung GK,” which features GM Alexander Graf on board one and former World Championship Candidate GM Artur Yusupov on board two. Play starts at 3pm Prague time, and 10am EST. Live coverage is available at chess24, chessbase.com, and most of the leading relay sites.
Meanwhile, “USA Too” is among the nine teams with 3.5 match points, a point and a half behind the leaders. IM Leonid Sokolin is having an excellent event with 4.5/5 on board one after five rounds of play. In Tuesday’s play he suffered the first blemish on his record, a hard-fought draw against WGM Galina Strutinskaya from the Russian Women.
USA Too meets SK Slavoj Litomerice, a Czech club team, in round six on Wednesday.
With three match wins and two losses, the 23rd ranked USA 4 Brothers are in 23rd place (on tiebreaks) after five rounds. Top board FM Krishan Jhunjhnuwala’s third round win over Oslo Schakselskap’s Frederik Dahl featured a rather striking material imbalance out of the opening.
USA 4 Brothers is paired with Austria on Wednesday.
Quick Links: