FIDE Trainer Online Seminar for North America from May 29-31, 2020

The FIDE Trainers’ Commission (TRG) is organizing an online FIDE Trainer seminar in English to be held from May 29-31, 2020. Attendance is open to anyone from North American and completion of such a workshop will allow attendee to be considered for the FIDE Trainer titles offered in the FIDE regulations.

The lecturers for the seminar will be FST/GM Melikset Khachiyan, FST/GM Jacob Aagaard, FST/GM Gregory Kaidanov and FST/IM John Donaldson and the fee for attendance is 200 Euro with title examination or 150 Euro for licensed trainers using it as a refresher. Payment must be made directly to FIDE at https://trg.fide.com/trg-billing-collection-procedures/.

The complete schedule for the seminar can be found on the FIDE Trainers’ Commission website. Note all times listed are EDT.

For more information about the seminar please contact Peter Long, Secretary, FIDE Trainer’s Commission (TRG) at [email protected].