Faces of American Chess: Part II

US Chess invited submissions of National Chess Day events in October. And what we got overwhelmed us.

Over 100 emails came in, featuring tournaments and simuls, friendly battles and funny moments. Photos of players from across the country were sent, representing the full span of American chess: men and women, boys and girls, people of every race, creed, and color under the sun.

The sheer volume of entries, in fact, presented a bit of a problem for CLO. How best to present this fantastic snapshot of American chess at the end of the decade?

In the end, we decided to take the best photos and submissions, and create a four-part “Faces of American Chess” series to wrap up the year. Here is the second installment. (Part I is here.) Enjoy.

13. The Saint Louis Chess Club was busy on National Chess Day. They hosted their “Halloween Havoc” tournament and a National Chess Day Championships event, while also livestreaming an “Intense Chess Knockout!”

courtesy STLCC / Tony Chen courtesy STLCC / Aditya Chandra courtesy STLCC / Aditya Chandra courtesy STLCC / Aditya Chandra courtesy STLCC / Aditya Chandra

14. Nathaniel Beitzel celebrated his 6th birthday with a very special cake!

15. The Roswell Chess Encounter affiliate celebrated National Chess Day at the Roswell Museum Science and Art Festival. No extra-terrestrials visited… that we know of.

photo Mark Austin photo Mark Austin

16. Jerry Skinner (North Carolina?) forwarded these festive shots of kings, queens, and jesters at play.

17. The Charm City Chess Club (Baltimore, MD) held their quarterly rated Action tournament. Thanks to Alan Horowitz for forwarding these shots!

18. Thendral Raj and Neha Sharan celebrated with some outdoor chess on a giant set and board. Photos courtesy of Sathyara J. Kumar.

19. The Springfield Park Board Chess Club (MO) has met at the Southside Senior Center for four decades. For National Chess Day this year, the Club held a fundraiser tournament benefiting the Senior Center, earning $400! Great job to the club, and thanks to Roger Pagel for sending the news!

20. Cristina Fidaire is a chess player, and her daughter Lee-Ann (pictured below) got into the game this year. Together they decided to help build chess in the Philippines by hosting a scholastic tournament in Mandaluyong City with free registration. Outstanding work!

21. Rusty Miller (WA) sent snapshots from a scholastic event in Bellevue, Washington.

22. The Huntsville (AL) Chess Club ran a National Chess Day RBO, and David Hayes reports that “a good day of chess was had by all.”

23. The Knights of Pinnacle Mountain (AR) headed to Saint Louis and are seen here with a very famous chess piece. Thanks to Clarence Whitworth for forwarding it!

24. Maria from the Waldorf Chess Club (MD) sent these photos of Quad #34 on National Chess Day, along with a pic of WCC member Devon “reciting ‘Hail Mary’ for support as she tries to solve a difficult chess position!” (Does this count as outside assistance?!)