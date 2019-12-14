Day 2 Underway in Orlando; Livestream Starts Tonight!

Three rounds are in the books at the K-12 Grade Championships in Orlando, Florida. Round 4 is underway as this goes to press, and tonight’s Round 5 (6pm EST) sees the start of the US Chess Livestream with GM Fidel Corrales Jiminez and WGM Jennifer Yu.
Hans Niemann is four wins away from fulfilling his Ruthian quest. Niemann “called his shot” on Thursday night, telling visiting media that he intended to go 29-0 over the weekend. After 10 wins in the Bughouse and 12 in the Blitz events, Niemann is at 3-0 in the 11th Grade section after three rounds. Henry Wang made it difficult in Round 3, but Niemann eventually prevailed.
Early rounds at scholastic nationals often feature ratings mismatches of hundreds of points, which can result in tactical fireworks. Yuv Chennareddy, the top seed in the 4th Grade section, takes down Daniel Messer in a very pretty game.
Brewington Hardaway (photo Ana Vivas)
Newly minted National master Brewington Hardaway is at 3-0 in the 5th Grade Championship. He showed impressive technique in this third round win over Henri Van Zandweghe.
Livestream Tonight
GM Corrales Jiminez
Jennifer Yu, Photo IM Rosen
With four rounds to play, there will surely be more twists and turns. Beginning with tonight’s round 5, family, friends, and fans across the globe can head to the US Chess Twitch stream to watch the top boards with analysis from GM Fidel Corrales Jiminez and WGM Jennifer Yu. The stream starts at 6pm EST, and will continue tomorrow with Round 6 (9am) and Round 7 (1pm). Guest Grandmaster Var Akobian will also drop by, and there are always surprise visitors!
If you are on-site, head to the El Paso room to watch the stream live and ask questions of our distinguished commentators!