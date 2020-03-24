Crossville Staff to Telecommute
Beginning on March 25, US Chess staff in Crossville, Tennessee will be telecommuting with only limited access to the office building. With the rapid spread of the coronavirus in many communities, we are concerned about staff health and wish to limit their exposure risk to COVID-19. This is a temporary situation until it is appropriate for staff to return to work in the office, based on information provided by authoritative sources.
This situation should largely be invisible to our members who contact staff via phone or email, but in certain situations responses may be delayed. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our US Chess community.
Comments
Allen Priest, President, US Chess |
Much of our team already works remotely. For them tis is no change at all. But your member services team is in the office. So if your membership card comes out a little more slowly, or your ratings correction does not happen quite so fast, or you end up having to leave a message more often, cut us some slack.
We cannot thank all of our team members enough for all they have done and keep doing for US Chess.
How can you help us? Renew your membership when it is due.