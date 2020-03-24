Crossville Staff to Telecommute

Beginning on March 25, US Chess staff in Crossville, Tennessee will be telecommuting with only limited access to the office building. With the rapid spread of the coronavirus in many communities, we are concerned about staff health and wish to limit their exposure risk to COVID-19. This is a temporary situation until it is appropriate for staff to return to work in the office, based on information provided by authoritative sources.

This situation should largely be invisible to our members who contact staff via phone or email, but in certain situations responses may be delayed. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our US Chess community.