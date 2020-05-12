Christopher Yoo Goes Online at Sunway Sitges

[Event "Sunway Sitges Online"] [Site "?"] [Date "2020.04.26"] [Round "8"] [White "Tsydypov, Zhamsaran"] [Black "Yoo, Christopher"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "B67"] [WhiteElo "2558"] [BlackElo "2455"] [Annotator "Yoo"] [PlyCount "128"] [EventDate "2020.??.??"] 1. e4 c5 2. Nf3 d6 3. d4 cxd4 4. Nxd4 Nf6 5. Nc3 Nc6 6. Bg5 e6 7. Qd2 a6 8. O-O-O Bd7 9. f3 Nxd4 10. Qxd4 Be7 11. g4 h5 $5 {This move has its pros and cons. It is good to break up the f3-g4 pawn chain. One of his main ideas is Be3-g5. On the other hand Black is giving up his e7-bishop. This leave this dark squares a bit weak. On the other hand; I am forcing him to give up his strong g5-bishop. This leaves his f4-square for my h5-knight. I think these reasons justify this move. I had looked at this idea a month or so before this game. Such moves should not be played unless you have some preparation done beforehand; as it can backfire against you.} 12. gxh5 Nxh5 13. Bxe7 Qxe7 14. Rg1 {This move prevents Ng3.} (14. Qxd6 $6 Qxd6 15. Rxd6 Ng3 $1 16. Rg1 Nxf1 17. Rxf1 Rxh2 $15 {Black is very comfortable here. He has no weaknesses and can slowly improve his position, while White will have to defend his weaknesses passively.}) 14... Bc6 {I should not be too concerned about being down a pawn because of his dark squares weaknesses. If White had an e3-bishop my position would be very problematic. He cannot exploit my dark squares here as he does not have a dark square bishop. This means his weaknesses can be much more easily exploited. His pieces are not doing much, while mine are well coordinated.} 15. Qxd6 Qxd6 16. Rxd6 Ke7 17. Rd2 g6 $1 {I want to prepare Nf4. This cannot happen with my pawn on g7. This is the most principled option. He is preventing me from playing Nf4 while preparing Nd4 himself. I took one of the longest thoughts in the game here. I was hesitant to play e5 because it weakens d5. Variations show that this is the best way to play. I decided to doing it anyways after a lot of calculation. It is more important for me to prevent his Knight from going to d4.} 18. Ne2 e5 $1 (18... Bb5 {This move was the most critical option for me besides e5. I am trading pieces, but I am not trading the right ones. I do not want to let him get rid of his f1-bishop. That bishop is not doing anything as his pawns on the light sqaures restrict it.} 19. Ng3 $1 Bxf1 20. Rxf1 Nf4 21. Rfd1 {He seemed to be getting too much counterplay here. I did not want to allow this favorable exchange. I need my bishop on c6 to control the d7-square.}) (18... Rad8 $6 {This is one of the moves I considered. I have to make some awkward decisions with my pieces. This looked much more problematic than allowing him the d5-square.} 19. Nd4 Be8 20. e5 $1 $14 {If I move my Knight to f4 now; it can be attacked by the means of Rg4. I cannot support my Knight with e6-e5. The position is a bit problematic for me.}) 19. Nc3 {I had to see what to do against this move before playing e6-e5.} (19. Rg2 {I think he should not let me get my Knight to f4. I think White is just fine here. I was planning to play Ng7-Ne6 where my Knight can hopeto d4 or f4. It depends on what he does.} Ng7 20. Nc3 Ne6 21. Bc4 Nf4 22. Rgf2 Rad8 23. Rxd8 Rxd8 {This is a better version for White, as I had to waste a few tempis playing Ng7-Ne6-Nf4.}) 19... Nf4 20. Bc4 Rh3 21. Rg5 (21. Nd5+ Bxd5 22. Bxd5 Nxd5 23. Rxd5 Kf6 $1 $11 {This is the move I had seen from 18. e5! Black gets his pawn back with no problems is his position.}) 21... f6 $1 ( 21... Kf6 $6 {This natural looking king move makes it harder for Black to play f7-f5. It is hard to see how Black is breaking through without this idea.} 22. Rg3 Rah8 23. Rxh3 Rxh3 24. Rf2 Rh4 25. Bf1 {Black would rather have his king on e7 here. His king on f6 prevents him from playing f7-f5}) 22. Rg3 Rah8 23. Rxh3 Rxh3 24. Rf2 Rh4 {I like this move. I want to threaten Nh3 before playing f5. I want to force his bishop to f1 where it is very passive and restricted by my f4-knight. I do not see more than a repetition after Nh3, but I knew my higher rated opponent wanted more.} 25. Bf1 f5 26. Kd2 Ne6 $1 {My Knight looks good on f4, but it is hard to see what it is doing there. I decided to attack his weaknesses on f3 and e4. It is far from winning, but it is very uncomfortable to deal with these threats as White.} 27. Ke3 Ng5 28. exf5 $6 ( 28. Bd3 $1 Nh3 29. Rg2 Nf4 30. Rf2 Nh3 31. Rg2 Nf4 $11) 28... gxf5 29. f4 Nh3 $1 {I think he missed this move. He is doing well otherwise.} 30. Bxh3 Rxh3+ 31. Kd2 exf4 32. Ne2 f3 33. Nf4 $6 {White can still draw, but he is making it hard for himself. He was probably still going for a win. He should think more objectively; rather than playing based on his emotions. This is a recorrcuring theme in this game. He overpressed rather than accepting that it is equal.} ( 33. Ng1 $1 {White has to force things now. The draw will get harder and harder if he does not calculate accurately now. He might have still been thinking about winning. He let his emotions get in the way of being objective. He should have changed his mindset and starting thinking about how to draw. I am not sure, but I guess something like this happened.} Rh4 34. Nxf3 Bxf3 35. Rxf3 Rxh2+ 36. Kd3 Kf6 37. Rf4 $1 {White has an easy draw due to his Rb4 ideas.} Kg5 38. Rb4 b5 39. a4 $1 {White has more than enough counterplay to easily draw here.}) 33... Rh7 34. Nd3 $2 {He wanted some ideas of Ne5 and Ne1, but it does not work concretely.} (34. Ke3 $1 {He should try to get his King to blockade my f3-pawn. The king is often the best blockader in endgames because It is much easier for your pieces to become active; rather than your pieces passively defending a passed pawn.} Kf6 35. Rd2 $1 Re7+ 36. Kf2 Kg5 37. Kg3 $1 $11) 34... Kf6 $1 {The king is a fighting piece in endgames!} 35. Ke3 Kg5 $1 ( 35... Re7+ $2 {This check is tempting, but there is no clear continuation after this check.} 36. Kf4 $1 $11 {This is the point. I played Kf5 to prepare Re7; he does not have this move.}) 36. Ne5 f4+ 37. Kd2 {In view of this variation, he went for this instead.} (37. Kd4 Kf5 $1 {This was my plan. It is a very uncomfortable position for White. It is not about my threats; it is that he has nothing to do./} 38. b3 (38. Nxc6 bxc6 39. Rxf3 Rxh2 40. Rc3 Rd2+ $1 $19 {My f4-pawn is too strong. I am winning.}) 38... Be4 $17) 37... Be4 $1 { I decided to restrict the e5-Knight. It is a very uncomfortable position for White. He has no good plans. I can toture him as much as I want. On the other hand, I was getting low on time. I had calculated some other variations with Re7, but this looked much more practical and safe with little time. I can play Re7 whenever I want to. There is no reason to hurry. He is almost in zugzwang here.} (37... Re7 38. Nxc6 bxc6 39. Rxf3 Kg4 40. Rc3 {I would much rather get this position without a bad pawn structure. This is another reason why I played Be4. I wanted to get Re7 on favorable conditions. I had calculated a variation like this. Black has no win. He has to settle for a draw.} f3 41. Rxc6 $11) 38. Kd1 Re7 $1 {The following Rook Endgame is very problematic for him. This is mostly a matter of calculation now; not positional understanding as much.} 39. Nc4 (39. Nxf3+ Bxf3+ 40. Rxf3 Kg4 41. Rf2 f3 $19 {White cannot challenge the e-file. His king is not in time to stop my f-pawn. Black should be winning.}) 39... Bd5 40. Nd2 Kg4 {I was starting to get low on time here. I have played very well up to here, but I started to make some inaccuracies around this part of the game.} 41. b3 Kh3 42. Nf1 Bc6 43. Nd2 Re6 $2 {My rook was ideally placed on e7. The reason it is not as well placed here is based on the following variation:} 44. a4 (44. Nxf3 $1 Bxf3+ 45. Rxf3+ Kg4 46. Rf1 f3 47. Rg1+ Kf4 48. Rg7 f2 49. Kd2 $3 {This is quite a brilliant defense. He cannot threaten my b7-pawn with my rook on e7. This is the difference! It is very hard to find such a defense during the game.} f1=N+ $5 {This is my only attempt to win, but it is not enough.} 50. Kc3 Rc6+ 51. Kb4 Rb6+ 52. Ka4 $11) 44... a5 45. Nc4 $5 {This is a good practical try. It is not easy for me to calculate things with little time on my clock. I felt as I should keep things under control. I was low on time, so I knew it is not the right time to force things.} (45. Nxf3 $1 {This was his last chance to find this defense. He had some other drawing chances later though.} Bxf3+ 46. Rxf3+ Kg4 47. Rf1 f3 48. Rg1+ Kf4 49. Rg7 f2 50. Kd2 $3 f1=N+ 51. Kc1 Nxh2 52. Rxb7 $11) 45... Bd5 46. Nb2 $1 {I did not see this idea being low on time.} (46. Nxa5 $4 Re2 $1 { This was my idea.} 47. Rxe2 fxe2+ 48. Kxe2 Kg2 $19) 46... Be4 47. Kd2 Rd6+ $6 { This was a miscalculation on my end. I had about a minute on my clock. I was playing off the increment. I wanted to keep things as simple as possible. if I had more time, I think I would have been able to calculate better.} (47... Rg6 $1 48. Nd3 Bxd3 (48... Rd6 $1 {This is the point. I think he is in zugzwang!} 49. Kc3 Bxd3 50. cxd3 Kg4 $17 {Black’s passed f-pawns are clearly stronger than White’s passed d-pawn. It is hard to say if this is enough to win. This does not matter. All I need to know in a practical game, is that I have good winning chances. I cannot ask for more. There is no point is going deeper. That burns too much time off your clock for more important moves.}) 49. Rxf3+ Kg2 50. Rxf4 {I thought he was holding here. This is correct, but I overlooked an important Candidate besides Bxd3}) 48. Ke1 Rg6 49. Kf1 Rg2 {This is a critical moment. He should have spend much more time. He wanted to play for my time pressure instead. He should have stopped to think. He did not bother to look for his options and calculate. This was not a very mature decision by his part. You need to calculate well, no matter your opponent’s time situation. He might have got exicted and assumed he is making an easy draw. He should have double checked things.} 50. Nd3 $6 (50. Nc4 $1 {This is now an easy draw for him.} Kxh2 51. Nd2 $1 Kh1 52. Nxf3 Rxf2+ 53. Kxf2 Bxc2 54. Nd2 Bd1 55. Ke1 Bh5 56. Kf2 $11 {It is not easy to calculate such a long variation. Such calculation requires a lot of thought. He did not feel the need to think. He should spend more time as it is a critical moment. He probably did not feel this during the game. He only spent 23 sec on 50.Nd3.}) 50... Kxh2 51. Ne1 $4 { He only spend about a minute here. He needed to spend much more time to calculate things accurately.} (51. Nxf4 $1 {This is still a draw, but it is far from simple.} Kh1 52. Ke1 $1 Rg4 53. Nh3 {This looks bad, but somehow White is holding. White’s fortress cannot be broken.} Bc6 54. Kd2 $11) 51... Rxf2+ 52. Kxf2 Kh3 {He is losing now, but he did not have to make it easy for me. He made a bad miscalculation here.} 53. Nd3 $2 (53. c3 $5 Kg4 54. b4 b6 55. b5 (55. bxa5 bxa5 56. c4 Bc6 $1 57. c5 Be4 $1 {This position is a mutual zugzwang! He has no good moves!} (57... Bxa4 $4 58. Nxf3 $1 Kf5 59. c6 $1 Bxc6 60. Nd4+ Ke4 61. Nxc6 a4 62. Nb4 $11) 58. c6 Bxc6 $19) 55... Bd5 56. Nc2 Kf5 $1 {Black can invade with his King by the means of Ke4-Kd3.}) 53... Bxd3 54. cxd3 Kg4 55. d4 b6 $1 {White finds himself in zugwang.} 56. d5 Kf5 57. d6 Ke6 58. d7 Kxd7 59. Kxf3 Kc6 60. Kxf4 Kc5 61. Ke5 Kb4 62. Kd5 Kxb3 63. Kc6 Kxa4 64. Kxb6 Kb4 {This was a pretty well played endgame from me. My calculation and understanding helped me win this endgame. It is often a lot more annoying to prevent your opponent’s ideas rather than trying to just play for your ideas. Chess is a lot about making it hard for your opponent. You are half the game. Your Opponent is the other half. You may be feeling well, but it is often better to make your opponent feel bad. Such moves like e5! and Be4! are examples of this. I did not have one clear plan. It was simply about finding ways to improve my position mostly. I am very happy with this game!} 0-1

You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.