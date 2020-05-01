Chess Life Editor Transition

John Hartmann. Image credit: Ana Vivas Melinda Matthews. Image credit: Courtesy of subject

US Chess is pleased to announce the promotion of John Hartmann to Chess Life/Chess Life Online Editor effective June 1. Currently, John is our Digital Editor.

Current Chess Life Editor Melinda Matthews retains her title of Publications Editor. For personal reasons, she has asked to step back from her Chess Life duties but will remain as editor of Chess Life Kids and all ancillary publications such as the Delegates Call and tournament programs as well as picking up some additional communication department duties. During her tenure as Chess Life editor, only the second woman to do so in the magazine’s 74-year history, Melinda maintained the high standards our members have come to both expect and enjoy and introduced innovations of her own such as the recent special issue dedicated to access-enabled chess.

John began work as our Digital Editor in February 2019 and before that he was the chair of the US Chess Publications committee. In the past year, he has greatly improved both the quality and the frequency of our content on CLO. There will be many efficiencies in having him helm both our digital and print presence.

Both positions report directly to the Senior Director of Strategic Communication.

John says, “Becoming the editor of Chess Life is more than a job shift for me—it is the fulfillment of a vocation. After my wedding day and the birth of my daughter, this is the proudest moment of my life, and I promise to work to bring you the best magazine I can.”

In her editor’s letter in the May issue, Melinda writes,

“It really does take a village to produce each month’s issue. I cannot step away from Chess Life without expressing my sincere appreciation to our publications staff and the rest of the US Chess team for their hard work and dedication. And a huge, grateful tip of the hat to the columnists, reporters, artists, and photographers who make the magic happen. Thank you for allowing me the honor of serving as your Chess Life editor.”

US Chess also announces that effective with the June issue we are cutting our page count from 76 to 64 pages in a cost-cutting measure due to the effect of COVID-19 on US Chess finances and tournament activity, significantly reducing the number of needed TLA pages. We are also cutting Chess Life Kids from 32 to 24 pages effective with the June issue.

Read more about both John and Melinda on our brand new US Chess Staff Page.