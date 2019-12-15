Championship Sunday at K-12 in Orlando

It’s Championship Sunday in Orlando, and Round 6 is underway at the 2019 K-12 National Grade Championships. Top boards are being broadcast live on the US Chess Twitch channel with commentators GM Fidel Corrales and WGM Jennifer Yu.
Individual and team titles will be awarded in 13 grade sections tonight after today’s final two rounds.Here’s how things stand after five rounds, coming into this morning’s action.
Grade 12
Three players – Joseph Zeltsan, Gabriel Sam, and Ansh Shah – are tied at 4.5 heading into today’s play. Zeltsan and Sam play each other this morning on board one.
Gabriel Sam (photo Ana Vivas)
Ansh Shah (photo Ana Vivas)
Sam and Shah drew in Saturday night’s fifth round after Sam gambled by grabbing the b-pawn. Black had sufficient compensation and the players split the point after 28 moves.
Grade 11
Hans Niemann is alone at the top of the 11th Grade section at 5-0, and he won his Round 6 game against Adharsh Rajagopal to move to 6 points, a full point clear of the field.
Hans Niemann (photo Ana Vivas)
Justin Chen (photo Ana Vivas)
Niemann played Justin Chen last night in a battle of the only two 2400+ players in the field, prevailing after a somewhat dodgy stretch in the early middlegame.
Grade 10
Elton Cao (photo Ana Vivas)
Elton Cao leads with 5 points, and is trailed by Anish Vivekanathan at 4.5. They meet this morning, with Cao having White.
Grade 9
Raghav Venkat took down top seed Vincent Tsay in Round 5 to move to a perfect 5-0. He leads the section over Eugene Yoo and Milind Maiti, both at 4.5.
Vincent Tsay (photo Ana Vivas)
Raghav Venkat (photo Ana Vivas)
Grade 8
Noah Thomforde-Toates (photo Ana Vivas)
Noah Thomforde-Toates, Michael Zheng, Alan Morris-Suzili, Nathaniel Shuman, Hersh Singh, Wenjie Li, and Hemachandra Rambha are in a seven-way for first place at 4.5 heading into today’s play.
Grade 7
It’s a three-way tie for first in Grade 7, with Harry Le, Ronald Hernandez, and Wyatt Pak all at 5-0. Abinav Mundayat is the only player at 4.5.
Hernandez got a lot of credit from the commentary team of Corrales and Yu for the way he handled this endgame against Vyom Vidyarthi.
Vyom Vidyarthi (photo Ana Vivas)
Ronald Hernandez (photo Ana Vivas)
Grade 6
Caleb Klenoff (photo Ana Vivas)
Caleb Klenoff and Roger Zhang are the only two players at 5-0 in the section, and they face off in this morning’s sixth round. Zhang takes White.
Grade 5
Four players remain perfect after five rounds. Brewington Hardaway, Erick Zhao, Doruk Emir, and Spencer Chin are each at 5-0.
Nathaniel Mullodahnov (photo Ana Vivas)
Brewington Hardaway (photo Ana Vivas)
Hardaway suffered the indignity of tripled f-pawns in Round 5, but fought his way back to a win over Nathaniel Mullodzhanov.
Grade 4
Omya Vidyarthi and Jasmin Su top the section at 5-0. Six players are at 4.5.
Grade 3
Andrew Jiang (photo Ana Vivas)
Only three players – Andrew Jiang, Rohan Rajaram, and Wesley Luo – have made it to the third day unscathed at 5-0.
Grade 2
Leo Yang (photo Ana Vivas)
Four players are still in the hunt for 7-0 after five rounds. Leo Yang, Vihaan Pendse, Derek Tang, and Michael Xiao are tied for first with 5 points after last night’s games.
Grade 1
Last year’s Kindergarten co-champ Katherine Zhuge is in clear first at 5-0. Can she repeat as a grade champion? We’ll find out today!
Kindergarten
Two tiny combatants – Luke Hong and Lucas Yang – lead the Kindergarten field by a full point after five rounds. They face off this morning.
