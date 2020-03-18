Caruana Victorious on Day 2 of Candidates

While the world grapples with the depth of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the eight players in Yekaterinburg, Russia soldier on. In Wednesday’s second round of the 2020 Candidates, there were moments of levity, many revolving around the need for “social distancing.”
…while others – like Ian Nepomniachtchi and Alexander Grischuk in the photo below – found creative ways to greet their opponent. But once the pleasantries were done, the focus returned to the battles over the board.
The Elbow Bump Heard Round the World! (photo Maria Emelianova)
With wins by Fabiano Caruana and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, four players – Caruana, Nepomniachtchi, Vachier-Lagrave and Wang Hao – are tied for first place after two rounds with 1.5/2. And in a surprising twist, Ding Liren, one of the prognosticator’s picks before the event started, is in last place with 0/2 after losing to Vachier-Lagrave today.
Caruana-Alekseenko (photo Lennart Ootes)
Fabiano Caruana (photo Lennart Ootes)
Alekseenko (photo Lennart Ootes)
Fabiano Caruana’s sparking win over Kirill Alekseenko is GM Jacob Aagaard’s “Candidates Game of the Day.” Check out his extensive annotations in a separate post posted shortly; for now, enjoy Caruana’s beautiful attacking prowess.
Vachier-Lagrave – Ding Liren (photo Lennart Ootes)
Vachier-Lagrave after the game (photo Maria Emelianova)
MVL thinks… (photo Maria Emelianova)
Ding Liren’s early round woes continued on Wednesday. It took just a single slip against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to seal his fate and send him to the bottom of the table. Aagaard’s annotations are brief but to the point:
The path back into the tournament is narrow for Ding. Tomorrow he faces Caruana with the White pieces, and must surely stop the bleeding here if he is to have any hopes of contending after 14 rounds of play.
Nepomniachtchi-Grischuk (photo Lennart Ootes)
Post-game interview (photo Maria Emelianova)
Despite suffering another bout of crippling time trouble, Alexander Grischuk’s “Berlin Wall” held against Ian Nepomniachtchi, their game resulting in a draw after time control was reached at move 40. At one point Grischuk was down more than an hour on the clock (as was Alekseenko against Caruana), leading one to wonder how much of this temporal tightrope act Grischuk can manage before falling to earth.
Anish Giri (photo Lennart Ootes)
Wang Hao (photo Lennart Ootes)
“But if I go there…” (photo Lennart Ootes)
The last game to finish was the draw between Wang Hao and Anish Giri. Wang pressed in a pleasant isolated d-pawn position, with Giri’s pieces lacking activity to compensate for the isolani. But it wasn’t enough to claim the full point, and the game was drawn in 61 moves.