Caruana Dominates at Tata Steel

[Event "Tata Steel Masters"] [Date "2020.01.22"] [Round "10.5"] [White "Caruana, Fabiano"] [Black "Firouzja, Alireza"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "E71"] [WhiteElo "2822"] [BlackElo "2723"] [Annotator "Kostya"] [PlyCount "95"] [EventDate "2020.??.??"] [WhiteTeam "United States"] [BlackTeam "FID"] [WhiteTeamCountry "USA"] 1. d4 Nf6 2. c4 g6 3. Nc3 Bg7 4. e4 d6 5. h3 O-O 6. Be3 Nc6 $5 {A rare and adventurous way of meeting the h3/Be3 setup, which is currently one of the most dangerous tries at White’s disposal against the King’s Indian, and one that Caruana has used multiple times.} 7. d5 Ne5 8. f4 Ned7 9. g4 $5 {One of the points of White’s system is to take space and keep control over it. In this case, g4 is ambitious, but principled.} c6 10. Nf3 cxd5 11. cxd5 b6 $146 { A new move by Firouzja} (11... Nc5 12. Bxc5 dxc5 13. e5 $16 {already looked very good for White in Jones,G (2662)-Pavlidis,A (2546) Heraklio 2017.}) 12. Nd4 Nc5 13. Qf3 $6 {Not the engine’s first choice, but a logical move, defending e4 with the queen and preparing to castle queenside, while keeping the bishop controlling the vulnerable f1-a6 diagonal.} (13. Nc6 Qe8 14. Bg2 { was probably critical, and could be tested in future games. My guess is that Firouzja had some deeper preparation here, and was willing to go for risky complications against Caruana.}) 13... Bb7 {Here Firouzja spent some time for the first time in the game, indicating that he hadn’t checked White’s move in his preparation. He may have thought there was a way to punish White’s play (as Qf3 is not suggested by the engine), and with Bb7 he is basically committed to go for a very sharp piece sacrifice.} ({Instead} 13... e6 $1 { would have likely caused White more problems:} 14. g5 Nh5 {with a total mess after} 15. O-O-O (15. dxe6 $2 fxe6 16. O-O-O Nxf4 $1 17. Bxf4 Bxd4 18. Rxd4 e5 $17) 15... exd5 16. Nc6 Qe8 17. Nxd5 Bb7 18. Nce7+ Kh8 19. f5 $13) 14. g5 Nfxe4 $5 {Nh5 was still playable, but this was likely Black’s intention with Bb7.} 15. Nxe4 Bxd5 16. Nf6+ exf6 17. Qxd5 Re8 18. Nc2 $1 {I think this was the most practical way of dealing with Black’s initiative.} fxg5 19. O-O-O gxf4 20. Bd4 $1 {Black will be left with four pawns for the sacrificed piece, but Caruana exchanges off Black’s most important piece, the dark-squared bishop.} (20. Bxf4 Qf6 $19) 20... Bxd4 21. Qxd4 $14 Ne6 22. Qd2 Qf6 23. Kb1 Rac8 24. Bb5 Red8 25. Nb4 d5 26. Rhf1 Rc5 27. a4 d4 28. Nd3 Rf5 29. Rf3 {Stockfish doesn’t seem to give White that large of an advantage here, but with a total blockade of Black’s pawns, White’s position is much easier to play. Firouzja quickly gets in trouble from here:} g5 30. Rg1 Kf8 $2 (30... h5 {was better but after} 31. Bc6 $14 {and Be4 White will be very close to breaking through.}) 31. h4 $1 h6 ( 31... gxh4 32. Qb4+ Nc5 33. Rgf1 $18 {is a disaster for Black, as White will soon start collecting all the pawns.}) 32. hxg5 hxg5 33. Rh3 f3 34. Bc4 Ke7 35. Bxe6 Kxe6 (35... fxe6 36. Rh7+ Kd6 (36... Kf8 37. Qh2 e5 38. Rh6 $18) 37. Qb4+ $18) 36. Qh2 $1 {White’s knight on d3 is simply a positional stalwart, completely blocking Black’s play, allowing White’s heavy pieces to roam freely and hunt down Black’s king. The advantage is fairly decisive now and Caruana converts smoothly:} f2 37. Rf1 Kd7 38. Rh6 Qe7 39. Rxf2 Rxf2 40. Qxf2 Kc8 41. a5 bxa5 42. Qc2+ Kb8 43. Nc5 Rd6 44. Rh8+ Rd8 45. Qb3+ Kc7 46. Qb7+ Kd6 47. Rh6+ f6 48. Ne4+ 1-0

