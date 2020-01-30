Caruana Dominates at Tata Steel

By and |January 30, 2020|International Events, News, Super Grandmaster Chess, Top American Players

Fabiano Caruana was the runaway winner of the 2020 Tata Steel Masters, scoring an outstanding 10/13 (+7) to finish a full two points ahead of Magnus Carlsen at 8 (+3) points. Wesley So ended his tournament in clear third place at 7.5 points.

This was Caruana’s first tournament victory at Wijk aan Zee, and he was on top of his game, playing some exemplary technical chess. International Master Kostya Kavutskiy annotates two of Caruana’s best games exclusively for CLO.

Caruana-Firouzja (photo Alina L’ami)

Caruana showed the spirit of a champion with his final round victory over Vladislav Artemiev, choosing to grind the win out when a draw would have been more than acceptable.

So-Anand (photo Alina l’Ami)

Wesley So finished at +2, with his two wins coming early in the event against Anand and Firouzja. Kavutskiy analyzes both.

Nine consecutive draws in the final rounds, including two before move twenty, hurt So’s chances for a higher ranking. Still, third place and an estimated five rating points are estimable consolation prizes!

Carlsen-Xiong (photo Alina l’Ami)

Jeffery Xiong continued to amass top-flight experience in Wijk, ending his event in the middle of the pack at 6/13 (-1). Xiong got his first draw with Magnus Carlsen in Round 3, although he will probably be kicking himself for not taking the full point, as Kavutskiy shows.

David Anton Guijarro is the winner of the B Group at 8.5/13, punching his ticket for entry into the 2021 Tata Steel Masters.

The final round matchup between Pavel Eljanov and Erwin L’ami, who finished tied for second place with Nodirbek Abdusattorov at 8/13, has to be seen to be believed.

For more from Kostya, check out his YouTube channel and visit his Patreon page!

Leave a Comment

  • Categories

  • Archives

  • Announcements

  • US Chess Press