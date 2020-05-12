Living up to his Name: Carlsen Wins Carlsen Invitational

Let’s be real. Chess players have it pretty good during these trying times.

Our game can be played without leaving the house, and we are used to spending inordinate amounts of time inside the house, studying and playing hour after hour of bullet.  Limited travel and social distancing have affected over-the-board play, and traditional tournaments throughout the world have all been cancelled.  But in contrast to games of a more physical natural, ours can be played entirely on the internet.

All the chess sites have been overrun with players, and in fact there have even been issues handling the increased load.  The sudden cancellation of the Candidates Tournament, however, meant the status of top-level chess events was in question.  And – as is often true over the board – the World Champion was the first to take the initiative.

The inaugural “Magnus Carlsen Invitational” was hosted by Chess24 and included eight of the world’s top Grandmasters:  Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Ding Liren, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Anish Giri, Hikaru Nakamura, and Alireza Firouzja.  While the more established players have already made names for themselves, I think chess fans were extremely excited to watch the wunderkind Firouzja compete, as the Iranian prodigy recently defeated Carlsen in the final of Chess24’s recently completed Banter Blitz Cup. There was a lot more than pride at stake, too. Carlsen put up a whopping $250,000 prize fund, with first prize taking home a cool $70,000.

The tournament, which ran from April 18th to May 3rd, started with a round robin series of mini-matches.  Each match consisted of four rapid games followed by an Armageddon blitz game if the series was tied 2-2.  Match winners earned 3 points, unless it went to Armageddon, in which case the winner would get 2 points and the loser would get 1. The top four players would move on to the semi-final stage, and while the matches were almost all closely contested, four players clearly stood out above the rest.  In place order, they were Nakamura, Ding, Carlsen, and Caruana.

The semifinal matchups were structured similarly to the preliminary phase, except that instead of going to Armageddon right away, players would play two blitz games before heading to Armageddon.  The first semifinal between top Americans Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana was an exciting affair.  Let’s check out a few crucial moments from their battle.

The second semifinal between Carlsen and Ding was no less exciting.  The World Champion lost game two and had to fight from behind to overtake the world number three.  Game four especially felt like it could have gone either way, but the World Champion escaped by the skin of his teeth.

The final between Carlsen and Nakamura also went down to the wire.  It may be Magnus’ own tournament, and he may even have won it, but Carlsen’s competitors didn’t make life easy for him at any point.

Will elite online events continue to take place after this is all over?  That’s hard to answer for now.  All I know is that it was extremely fun to watch, and I think the players and fans alike would love seeing such events continue to have their place.

