The Candidates, Rounds 1-3 with Jacob Aagaard

GM Jacob Aagaard talked to CLO Digital Editor John Hartmann on Friday about the first three rounds of the Candidates. Aagaard has been analyzing games from Yekaterinburg exclusively for CLO, and in this video, he takes us through some of the key moments from Rounds 1-3.

CLO will continue our extensive coverage of the Candidates for the duration of the event, with “Game of the Day” notes from Aagaard daily.

Standings after Round 3

Round 4 Pairings

Caruana – Nepomniachtchi

Wang Hao – Alekseenko

Vachier-Lagrave – Grischuk

Ding Liren – Giri

