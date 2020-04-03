Canceled: The 2020 U.S. Cadet (Invitational) Championship

The 2020 U.S. Cadet (Invitational) Championship has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. This step has been taken by the event organizer, the Mechanic’s Institute, due to concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Cadet was scheduled for June 11-14, 2020 at the Mechanic’s Institute in San Francisco. The 2021 event has not yet been awarded to any organization; please see our National Events Calendar for the most current information.