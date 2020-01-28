Call for Players to be Added to FIDE Disabled Chess Players List

The 1st World Chess Paralympiad 2020 will be held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia from July 28-August 5, 2020. See FIDE’s news release here https://fide.com/news/325. Teams will be composed of four players with a mix of physical, visual, or communication disabilities, and at least one female player has to play each round.

Only 30 teams will be invited to participate in the inaugural event and FIDE will use the average rating (January 2020) of each federation’s top-five rated players on the FIDE Disabled Chess Players List at https://disabledchess.org/wr0 to determine those invitations.

To be eligible to represent USA in this event, you need to be added to the FIDE Disabled Chess Players List by February 8, 2020. To accomplish this we have created a simple form at https://forms.gle/L1KfKZL25HgGN6My9 for you to complete and grant approval for US Chess to provide your information to FIDE. Please note that completion of the form does not guarantee an invitation to represent USA at this event, it only confirms your eligibility to be invited.

Please also note that US Chess has attempted to obtain assurances from FIDE that this location has the ability to host numerous disabled players and an event of this magnitude. So far no such assurances have been received, although FIDE’s Disabled Commission website has this to say: “Khanty-Mansiysk has a long tradition hosting sports events for the disabled, having organized in recent years the IPC world championships 2011, the 2011 IPC Biathlon and Cross-Country Skiing World Championships, the Deaflympics 2015, and the International sledge-hockey tournaments ‘Ugra Cup’ 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018. The FIDE Commission for the Disabled and the Ugra Chess Federation will work together in this new and exciting project.”

Please direct any questions to:

Christopher Bird

US Chess FIDE Events Manager

[email protected]