Call For Advertising: 2020 Spring Nationals Tournament Programs

A limited amount of space is now available in our tournament program books for the three US Chess spring national championships:

2020 National High School (K-12) Championship, April 3-5 (Approximately 1,700 programs will be printed.)

2020 National Junior High (K-9) Championship, April 24-26 (Approximately 1,500 programs will be printed.)

2020 National Elementary (K-6) Championship May 8-10 (Approximately 2,500 programs will be printed.)

The number of printed programs may be adjusted up or down based on advance entries. The tournament programs include the event schedule, official score sheets, and the tournament rules, among other items of interest to the players, families, and coaches.

Cost

Full page: $1000

Half page: $500

Quarter page: $250

Deadlines

Advertising reservations must be made by:

NHS: February 17 (reserve); March 2 (receive print file deadline)

NJS: March 9 (reserve); March 23 (receive print file deadline)

NES: March 23 (reserve); April 6 (receive print file deadline)

Advertising may be closed before the above reservation dates if space is filled.

Technical Specifications

Download the pdf here: http://new.uschess.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/Chess-Life-Ad-Schedule.pdf

(Note: though the document refers to Chess Life, the specifications are the same for our programs.)

Contact

For additional information or to make an advertising reservation, please contact US Chess Publications Editor Melinda Matthews at [email protected].