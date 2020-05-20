Blitzing COVID: A Fundraiser for US Chess on May 30th

On Saturday, May 30th Blitzing COVID brings an action packed day of online chess to US Chess Members and donors. Generously sponsored by AIE to benefit the US Chess Federation, the event will feature blitz and rapid tournaments, a $1500 prize fund including $500 in women’s prizes, and numerous Grandmasters. One of America’s top players, Grandmaster Jeffery Xiong, will be participating, as well as WGM Sabina Foisor and GMs Aleksander Lenderman and Elshan Moradiabadi. Many other top players to be announced.

Jeffery Xiong, Spring Classic (photo STLCC) GM Daniel Naroditsky. Photo: Fun Fong

To enter, we’ll be requesting a donation of $35 or more. (donation registration information coming soon!) Then just make a request to join the chess.com club. Grandmasters are welcome to play with or without a donation- just be sure to join the club under your official account displaying your GM or WGM title, so we can accept the request. 100% of the proceeds will go to US Chess, a 501 (c) (3) organization.

Popular streamer, commentator and author Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky will host the blitz action on his twitch channel, and will be joined by WGM and Women’s Program Director Jennifer Shahade. North Carolina K-8 Chess Champion Donald Johnson will also hop in the booth and host on his new twitch channel.

Don’t miss an exciting day of action-packed chess and fun, that also benefits our historic organization and its mission!

Quick Links:

Donate/Register: Link coming soon

Chess.com Club join: https://chess.com/club/blitzing-covid-blitz

Twitch channels: https://twitch.tv/gmnaroditsky and https://twitch.tv/pushydiscovery

Roster of Confirmed Titled Players:

GM Jeffery Xiong

WGM Sabina Foisor

GM Aleksander Lenderman

GM Elshan Moradiabadi

GM Tanguy Ringoir