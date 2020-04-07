April Cover Stories with Chess Life: Tom Beckman

The April edition of “Cover Stories with Chess Life” is now live! This monthly podcast, hosted by Senior Director of Strategic Communication Daniel Lucas, goes in depth and behind the scenes of each month’s Chess Life cover story. This month we talk to Tom Beckman, the impresario of the Eastern Open since 2009, who wrote our article on this perennial event. (Note: The authors of our cover story about chess on Grand Cayman Island were unavailable.) We talk to Tom about his time running the Eastern Open, how chess has enriched his life, his teaching philosophy, and why he considers himself as a “freak on openings.”

