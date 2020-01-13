American Hustle Takes Rilton Cup

[Event "Rilton Cup"] [Site "?"] [Date "2019.??.??"] [Round "4"] [White "Falkevall, Axel"] [Black "Betaneli, Alex"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "D31"] [Annotator "A.Betaneli"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "3r4/4nk1p/4p1p1/1p2P3/p1p1B2P/P5P1/1P2KP2/2R5 b - - 0 35"] [PlyCount "25"] [EventDate "2020.??.??"] [SourceVersionDate "2008.04.03"] {[#]} 35... Nf5 36. Bxf5 $2 {During the game this felt like a mistake. After some analysis, my tentative conclusion is that this error is decisive.} (36. Rd1 {is what I expected} Nd4+ (36... Rxd1 37. Kxd1 {is plainly lost for Black}) (36... Ke8 {gives rise to an endgame that is winning for White} 37. Rxd8+ Kxd8 38. Bxf5 gxf5 39. Ke3 Kc7 (39... b4 40. axb4 c3 41. Kd3 cxb2 42. Kc2 a3 43. h5 {here White creates two passed pawns and wins}) 40. Kd4 Kc6 {[#]} 41. h5 $3 { White will follow up with f3-g4. The win requires no calculation.}) 37. Ke1 { and it is not clear how either side can make progress}) 36... gxf5 37. Rd1 {[#] } (37. Rc3 {I thought Black would be much better here}) 37... Rd5 $3 {I am definitely proud of this move.} ({Instead,} 37... Rxd1 38. Kxd1 {felt very unclear. If the Black King goes to the K-side, there is f2-f3 in combination with counterplay on the Q-side. While after} h5 {it is extremely important that white hasn’t committed to f2-f4 yet. I chose not to calculate this, but here is a good illustrative line by the engine:} 39. Kd2 Ke7 {both Kings are going to the Q-side} 40. Kc3 Kd7 41. Kd4 Kc6 {[#] now White would be lost if his pawn were on f4 (see diagram below) and would be winning if Black’s pawn were on h7 (see two diagrams above). Here we have:} 42. f3 $3 Kb6 43. g4 hxg4 44. fxg4 fxg4 45. h5 g3 46. Ke3 g2 47. Kf2 g1=Q+ 48. Kxg1 b4 49. h6 c3 50. bxc3 bxa3 51. h7 a2 52. h8=Q a1=Q+ 53. Kf2 {with an endgame that is probably drawn}) 38. Rxd5 (38. f4 {but now} Rxd1 39. Kxd1 h5 {wins easily} 40. Kd2 Ke7 41. Ke3 Kd7 42. Kd4 Kc6 {[#] the K-side is locked up, so White loses without a fight. There are no nuances here as only White is in zugzwang (Black on move would have Kb6)} 43. Kc3 Kc5 {and so on}) 38... exd5 39. Kd2 ({the key point is that after} 39. Ke3 {[#] it looks like White is winning, but there is} b4 $3 40. axb4 (40. Kd4 c3 41. bxc3 bxa3 {and Black wins}) 40... c3 $1 41. Kd3 cxb2 42. Kc2 a3 43. b5 d4 44. b6 d3+ 45. Kb1 d2 {and Black wins the race comfortably}) 39... d4 40. f4 Ke6 {I wanted to make time control and then calculate carefully } 41. Kc2 h5 {White is in zugzwang and has to move the King. This zugwang isn’t mutual as Black can move the King if needed.} 42. Kc1 {[#]} b4 $1 { Conceptually, Black is trying to get passed pawns on the “a” and “d” files. Knowing this makes calculation easier.} 43. axb4 c3 44. b5 {White chooses the trickiest line} (44. bxc3 d3 {and the two pawns are unstoppable, while being faster at the same time.}) 44... d3 $1 45. bxc3 a3 $1 46. b6 a2 47. Kb2 d2 0-1

