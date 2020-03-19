AMA with Jennifer Shahade on US Chess Facebook Live

Jennifer Shahade, Photo Maria Emelianova Jennifer Shahade with former Kindergarten Champ

With more people at home, US Chess is looking to bring you even more content to offer entertainment and education, including our extensive coverage of the Candidates.

On the first rest day of the event on Friday, Women’s Program Director Jennifer Shahade will be hosting an AMA on March 20th at 2 PM ET on our Facebook page at facebook.com/uschess. You can ask her about anything* from chess improvement, her US Chess podcast, to thoughts on the Candidates or US Chess Women.

If you can’t make it, feel free to ask a question via email [email protected] or on a comment to this thread.

*No questions on official US Chess response to COVID-19, which can be directed to [email protected]