With the postponement of the remainder of the 2020 Candidates until a time to be determined, GM Jacob Aagaard recorded one last video with CLO Digital Editor John Hartmann to wrap things up and talk about the future of chess in a post-COVID-19 world.

To look back at our coverage of the first seven rounds, including Aagaard’s extensive annotations to key games, check out our Candidates coverage:

https://new.uschess.org/category/candidates/