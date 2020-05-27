2020 US Chess Annual Award Recipients

The US Chess Federation is pleased to announce the 2020 Annual Award recipients. Congratulations to all of these individuals and organizations who are advancing our mission to “empower people, enrich lives, and enhance communities through chess.” (Note: photos will be added as they are received.)

Distinguished Service Award – FM Sunil Weeramantry (NY)

Outstanding Career Achievement Award –Bruce Pandolfini (NY), John Watson (CA)

John Watson, Cover May 1969 Chess Life

Meritorious Services Award – Paul Covington (CO), Edward Baur (MO), Thomas Braunlich (OK), Jeffrey Ashton (TX), Janelle Losoff (NV), Walter High (NC)

Paul Covington Tom Braunlich Janelle Losoff Walter High

Special Services Award – Mark Wells (NM), Jonathan Crumiller (NJ)

Mark Wells Jonathan Crumiller

Tournament Director Lifetime Achievement Award – Todd Barre (IL)

Accessibility and Special Circumstances Person of the Year – Abel Talamantez (NCA)

Chess City of the Year – New York, NY

Chess Club of the Year – San Diego Chess Club (SCA)

Chess College of the Year – Texas Tech University (TX)

Committee of the Year – Scholastic Committee

Frank J. Marshall Award – FM Aviv Friedman (NJ)

Grandmaster of the Year – GM Fabiano Caruana (NV)

Honorary Chess Mate – Maxine Brady (NY)

Koltanowski Awards

Gold – Frank P. Samford III (GA), St. Louis Chess Club (MO) (Rex & Jeanne Sinquefield), John D. Rockefeller V (MD)

Rex hands the mike to Dr. Jeanne Sinquefield at the first Cairns’ Cup, Photo Lennart Ootes John D. Rockefeller V (right) playing chess with his grandfather, John D. Rockefeller III. Photo courtesy of the subject.

Silver – New Jersey State Chess Federation (NJ), American Intercultural Education (Lin Johnson) (NC), Richard and Barbara Schiffrin (PA), Maureen and David Grimaud (SC)

Richard and Barbara Schiffrin David and Maureen Grimaud

Organizer of the Year – Jay Stallings (SCA)

Outstanding Team Performance Award – U.S. team at the 2019 World Cadet

Scholastic Service Award

Individual – Christina Schweiss (VA)

Organization – The Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation (IL)

Outstanding Player Achievement Award –Viktors Pupols (WA), Dmitry Gurevich (IL), Michael Brooks (MO)

Viktors Pupols. Credit: Badchess666, wikimedia commonss GM Dmitry Gurevich (rear) and the Young Stars with Garry Kasparov (front). IM Michael Brooks, courtesy of Saint Louis Chess Campus

Tournament Director of the Year – Glenn Panner (IL)

Woman Chessplayer of the Year Award – IM Carissa Yip (MA)