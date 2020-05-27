2020 US Chess Annual Award Recipients
The US Chess Federation is pleased to announce the 2020 Annual Award recipients. Congratulations to all of these individuals and organizations who are advancing our mission to “empower people, enrich lives, and enhance communities through chess.” (Note: photos will be added as they are received.)
Distinguished Service Award – FM Sunil Weeramantry (NY)
Outstanding Career Achievement Award –Bruce Pandolfini (NY), John Watson (CA)
Meritorious Services Award – Paul Covington (CO), Edward Baur (MO), Thomas Braunlich (OK), Jeffrey Ashton (TX), Janelle Losoff (NV), Walter High (NC)
Special Services Award – Mark Wells (NM), Jonathan Crumiller (NJ)
Tournament Director Lifetime Achievement Award – Todd Barre (IL)
Accessibility and Special Circumstances Person of the Year – Abel Talamantez (NCA)
Chess City of the Year – New York, NY
Chess Club of the Year – San Diego Chess Club (SCA)
Chess College of the Year – Texas Tech University (TX)
Committee of the Year – Scholastic Committee
Frank J. Marshall Award – FM Aviv Friedman (NJ)
Grandmaster of the Year – GM Fabiano Caruana (NV)
Honorary Chess Mate – Maxine Brady (NY)
Koltanowski Awards
- Gold – Frank P. Samford III (GA), St. Louis Chess Club (MO) (Rex & Jeanne Sinquefield), John D. Rockefeller V (MD)
- Silver – New Jersey State Chess Federation (NJ), American Intercultural Education (Lin Johnson) (NC), Richard and Barbara Schiffrin (PA), Maureen and David Grimaud (SC)
Organizer of the Year – Jay Stallings (SCA)
Outstanding Team Performance Award – U.S. team at the 2019 World Cadet
Scholastic Service Award
- Individual – Christina Schweiss (VA)
- Organization – The Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation (IL)
Outstanding Player Achievement Award –Viktors Pupols (WA), Dmitry Gurevich (IL), Michael Brooks (MO)
Tournament Director of the Year – Glenn Panner (IL)
Woman Chessplayer of the Year Award – IM Carissa Yip (MA)