2020 Samford Fellowship Winners Announced

The FRANK P. SAMFORD, JR. CHESS FELLOWSHIP, marking its thirty fourth annual award, has selected Grandmasters Nicholas Checa of New York and Awonder Liang of Madison, Wisconsin, and International Masters Carissa Yip of Andover, Massachusetts and Christopher Yoo of Dublin, California, as its 2020 Fellows. The Samford has become the richest and most important chess fellowship in the United States having awarded over two million dollars the past three decades.

Since its 1987 inception, the Fellowship has proven very useful. The total value of the Fellowships has been increased several times over the years and is now $82,000 annually. The four winners will each receive $21,000. Fellows are eligible to receive the equivalent of two years of full support, not to exceed $84,000 per individual. The winners’ term begins July 1, 2020.

16-year-old Awonder Liang is currently the fifth rated player in the world under 18 at 2592 FIDE. Nicholas Checa, who recently turned 18, is rated number 38 in the world for players under 21 at 2527 FIDE. 16-year-old Carissa Yip is rated number 6 in the world for girls under 21 at 2412 FIDE while Christopher Yoo, who recently turned 13 and formerly held the U.S. record for becoming the youngest International Master (12 years and one month), is rated 2430 FIDE.

The winners were chosen by the Samford Fellowship Committee, consisting of Paul Samford (son of Frank P. Samford III and grandson of Samford Fellowship founder Frank P. Samford, Jr.), former U.S. Chess Champion Grandmaster Yury Shulman and International Master John Donaldson. The winners’ potential was determined based on their chess talent, work ethic, dedication and accomplishments. The Fellowship is administered by the U.S. Chess Trust with particularly valuable services provided by Al Lawrence.

The Samford Chess Fellowship was created by the late Frank P. Samford, Jr. of Birmingham Alabama. Mr. Samford was a distinguished attorney and CEO of Liberty National Life Insurance Company (now Torchmark). He was active in civic, business, political, educational and cultural affairs. Mr. Samford was also an enthusiastic competitor in chess tournaments. After providing financial support for several chess projects he decided to do something significant for American chess. The result was the Samford Fellowship.

Since its inception the Fellowship has proven very successful. Many Samford Fellows have become strong Grandmasters, members of the United States Olympiad team and US Champions. Four of the five members (Wesley So, Hikaru Nakamura, Sam Shankland and Ray Robson) of the 2016 and 2018 US Olympiad teams which finished respectively first and tied for first, are former Samford Fellows.

Generous contributions from the late Mrs. Virginia Samford and the Torchmark Corporation support the Fellowship. The Samford Fellowship is a fitting memorial to an extraordinary man. The dedication, creativity and achievement that marked Mr. Frank P. Samford, Jr.’s life are examples for all chess players to admire and emulate.

Samford Winners:

1987 Joel Benjamin

1988 Maxim Dlugy

1989 Patrick Wolff

1990 Alex Fishbein

1991 Ilya Gurevich

1992 Alex Sherzer

1993 Ben Finegold

1994 Gata Kamsky

1995 Josh Waitzkin

1996 Tal Shaked

1997 Boris Kreiman

1998 Dean Ippolito

1999 Greg Shahade

2000 Michael Mulyar

2001 Eugene Perelshteyn

2002 Varuzhan Akobian

2003 Dmitry Schneider

2004 Rusudan Goletiani

2005 Hikaru Nakamura

2006 David Pruess

2007 Josh Friedel

2008 Vinay Bhat

2008 Irina Krush

2009 Ray Robson

2010 Robert Hess

2011 Alex Lenderman

2012 Timur Gareev

2012 Alejandro Ramirez

2013 Sam Shankland

2014 Daniel Naroditsky

2015 Samuel Sevian

2015 Kayden Troff

2016 Wesley So

2017 Jeffrey Xiong

2018 Awonder Liang

2018 Samuel Sevian

2019 Awonder Liang

2019 Samuel Sevian

2019 Christopher Yoo

2020 Nicholas Checa

2020 Awonder Liang

2020 Carissa Yip

2020 Christopher Yoo