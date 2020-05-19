2020 North American Youth Chess Championship Postponed

Out of concern for the health and safety of the players, parents, coaches and staff with the potential spread of COVID-19, the Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation, the International Chess School and FIDE America regretfully announce the postponement of the 2020 North American Youth Chess Championship. Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic we felt that we could not ensure they safety of the event at this time.

As the tournament was scheduled to be held in Chicago, we know that the tournament would have been the highlight of the year for many of the players. The event will be postponed to 2021 with the dates not yet determined.

Renaissance Knights will be providing full entry fee refunds to players that have already registered for the event. They will be processed automatically within a week; there is no need to contact us about this. Any questions should be directed to David Heiser at [email protected].

It is not necessary to contact the Hilton Chicago to cancel your reservation as the hotel will be cancelling all reservations made for the event. The hotel will be sending out individual confirmation via email of each cancellation.

The Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation, the International Chess School and the FIDE America will continue to work hard to bring you top level scholastic tournaments.

Thank you for helping to keep our community healthy and safe!