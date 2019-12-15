2019 K-12 Grade Championships Results

After three days and seven rounds of competition, here are the winners of the 2019 K-12 Grade Championships. US Chess will have annotations and reflections from some of the winners later this week.

Kindergarten:

Lucas Yang (photo Ana Vivas) Speyer Legacy (photo Wendy Reed)

Individual: Lucas Yang, New York.

Team: The Speyer Legacy School; New York, New York.

1st Grade:

Jeremy Tao and Mason Li (pboto Wendy Reed) Mason Jin Li (photo Ana Vivas) Dalton School (photo Wendy Reed)

Individual: Mason Jin Li, Pennsylvania; and Jeremy Tao, New York.

Team: Dalton School; New York, New York

2nd Grade:

Michael Xiao (photo Ana Vivas) Leo Yang (photo Ana Vivas) Eden You (photo Ana Vivas) Hunter College Elementary (photo Ana Vivas)

Individual: Michael Xiao, California; Leo Yang, California; and Eden You, New York.

Team: Hunter College Elementary School; New York, New York.

3rd Grade:

Rohan Rajaram (photo courtesy subject) Andrew Jiang (photo Ana Vivas) NEST+m (photo Ana Vivas)

Individual: Rohan Rajaram, California; and Andrew Jiang, Georgia.

Team: NEST+m School; New York, New York.

4th Grade:

Yuvraj Rudra Chennareddy (photo Ana Vivas) Speyer Legacy (photo Ana Vivas)

Individual: Yuvraj Rudra Chennareddy, Illinois.

Team: The Speyer Legacy School; New York, New York.

5th Grade:

Erick Zhao (photo Ana Vivas) Joseph A. Williams Elementary (photo Ana Vivas)

Individual: Erick Zhao, Florida.

Team: Joseph A. Williams Elementary School; Gainseville, Florida.

6th Grade:

Bach Ngo (photo Ana Vivas) Lincoln Elementary (photo Ana Vivas)

Individual: Bach Ngo, Florida.

Team: Lincoln Middle School; Gainseville, Florida; and Westglade Middle School; Parkland, Florida.

7th Grade:

Wyatt Pak (photo Ana Vivas) IS 318 (photo Ana Vivas)

Individual: Wyatt Pak, New York.

Team: I.S. 318; Brooklyn, New York.

8th Grade:

Nathaniel Shuman (photo Ana Vivas) Dalton School (photo Ana Vivas)

Individual: Nathaniel Shuman, New York.

Team: Dalton School; New York, New York.

9th Grade:

Raghav Venkat (photo Ana Vivas) Hunter (photo Ana Vivas)

Individual: Raghav Venkat, Florida.

Team: Hunter College Campus School; New York, New York.

10th Grade:

Individual: Elton Cao, Ohio.

Team: Jericho High School, Jericho, New York.

11th Grade:

Hans Niemann (photo Kimberly Doo) Hans Niemann (photo Ana Vivas)

Individual: International Master Hans Niemann, New York.

Team: Newark Academy; Livingston, New Jersey.

12th Grade:

Ansh Shah (photo Ana Vivas) Edgemont HS (photo Ana Vivas)

Individual: Ansh Milinkumar Shah, New Jersey.

Team: Edgemont High School; Scarsdale, New York.