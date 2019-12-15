2019 K-12 Grade Championships Results
After three days and seven rounds of competition, here are the winners of the 2019 K-12 Grade Championships. US Chess will have annotations and reflections from some of the winners later this week.
Kindergarten:
Individual: Lucas Yang, New York.
Team: The Speyer Legacy School; New York, New York.
1st Grade:
Individual: Mason Jin Li, Pennsylvania; and Jeremy Tao, New York.
Team: Dalton School; New York, New York
2nd Grade:
Individual: Michael Xiao, California; Leo Yang, California; and Eden You, New York.
Team: Hunter College Elementary School; New York, New York.
3rd Grade:
Individual: Rohan Rajaram, California; and Andrew Jiang, Georgia.
Team: NEST+m School; New York, New York.
4th Grade:
Individual: Yuvraj Rudra Chennareddy, Illinois.
Team: The Speyer Legacy School; New York, New York.
5th Grade:
Individual: Erick Zhao, Florida.
Team: Joseph A. Williams Elementary School; Gainseville, Florida.
6th Grade:
Individual: Bach Ngo, Florida.
Team: Lincoln Middle School; Gainseville, Florida; and Westglade Middle School; Parkland, Florida.
7th Grade:
Individual: Wyatt Pak, New York.
Team: I.S. 318; Brooklyn, New York.
8th Grade:
Individual: Nathaniel Shuman, New York.
Team: Dalton School; New York, New York.
9th Grade:
Individual: Raghav Venkat, Florida.
Team: Hunter College Campus School; New York, New York.
10th Grade:
Individual: Elton Cao, Ohio.
Team: Jericho High School, Jericho, New York.
11th Grade:
Individual: International Master Hans Niemann, New York.
Team: Newark Academy; Livingston, New Jersey.
12th Grade:
Individual: Ansh Milinkumar Shah, New Jersey.
Team: Edgemont High School; Scarsdale, New York.
Comments
Deb Putnam |
Nice wins! Great to see so many schools from New York represented.
Susan Ma |
Congrats
suncoast community high school |
Ragod Venkat
Anonymous |
Bring back oversized trophies for individual award winners! Overhead afterwards: “How come he (referring to 30th place winner) gets a trophy and I don’t?” and “I wouldn’t have worked this hard if I had known there wouldn’t be trophies.”
Also why do the elite private schools still get trophies? Could we give them the medals instead? Or, better yet, let geographic area chess clubs compete as teams (don’t just limit it to schools, i.e., fancy private schools with chess programs).
Jay Stallings |
Nice job getting photos of all the Champions and of almost all the Championship Teams!
The new awards look great! I think it’s a smart idea to present these trophies at the K-12 Grades since these kids (and teams) are more experienced and have won plenty of tall trophies. (This wouldn’t go over as well in an event with rookie coaches, parents, and players – like in Knoxville in 1997 where there were a lot of angry adults due to smaller-than-expected trophies).
Sorry our teams missed it this year.
Happy Holidays Everyone!
david wang |
When my son knew there were no trophies for individuals， he was so disappointed. This is his first time in national k-12 event. He deams of big and tall trophy like his brothers everyday. After hard work， he went to the stage but only got a medal… He is still sad now.
Aniruddha Agnihotri |
I agree, for kids of this age Trophies for place winners are a must…
Alex |
yes, I think that whoever thought “oh medals will travel better,” or “the medals will look really nice” as a reason to go with medals over trophies does not understand kids all that well. My son basically fell in love with competitive chess because of the trophies, and, even now, when he’s rated over 1700 in 4th grade, he was pretty disappointed to get a medal and not a big trophy. I would note that everyone already got a medal, just for competing in the tournament.
If the problem is the cost of the trophies, then eliminate the team trophies. Or just increase the entry by a small amount.
Chess mom |
With multiple chess playing kids in our family, I *don’t* want participation trophies. They collect dust and over the years are not as meaningful to the kids the ones the “really won.” Plaques are a good compromise.
Chess fan |
Thank you for a sane comment. All of these whiners are so crazy to me. The medals are great!
Ayyappan |
My son cried in disappointment after knowing that he won’t get trophy even after getting 2nd place in kindergarten championship. Medals are given in the small clubs for the players who are tied with 3rd place. Not for champions of USA. I am not coming for next year grade 1 championship.
Andre Harding |
What happened to the trophies? Very strange. Doesn’t seem like Nationals to me without the trophies, sorry.
Anonymous |
Why wouldn’t the uscf give out trophies this year? Such a bummer for the kids who get so excited for the trophies.
Dave |
No trophies for top players? Kids are disappointed. Most of the kids inspired by big trophies & worked for that.
Anonymous |
There are several approaches that this could have been better handled. (1) USCF should have communicated this change (from a transparency perspective) beforehand, similarly to such how changes in policies such as the use of electronic notation devices were published, on the website. (2) There are inconsistencies in how trophies vs medals were awarded; for example, tiebreakers received a trophy (albeit a small one) the top individual winners didn’t. (3) To the kids’ eyes, you can’t differentiate or tell the difference by looking at a 4th place medal vs the 20th place medal unless you turn it over and look at the label. (4) Trophies have been hallmark for Nationals and the aspirations for the kids to strive to win for their hardwork. By taking them away, USCF has now diminished the intrinsic value and incentive for the kids.
Kelly |
Yes please bring back big trophies! Kids are so deep into the trophy!!
Niemann family |
Time to eliminate the carbon footprint of made in wherever trophies
Time for a green solution ie. great memories and battles at the chess board
If your child really needs a trophy I will be happy to clean out @hanscoolniemanns room and send them all to you
Anonymous |
Why would a kid want a donated trophy when they rather work hard to earn it? Donate it back to USCF so they can recycle and reuse it for the next National scholastic events so the kids who look forward to winning a trophy won’t be disappointed. 🙂
Anonymous |
Response from US Chess representatives was “we received positive feedback for switching to medals”. You should see the kids faces while receiving the medals. They were so disappointed, and also they were instead staring at the trophies. My kids will not play national tournaments anymore. Good luck US Chess.
Josiah Stearman |
Personally I think giving the medals now is kinda cool. More flashy then a trophy
Dewain R. Barber |
Congratulations to everyone. I would like to invite all of these players to play in their State championship and qualify for either the Denker 9-12, Barber 6-8,Rockefeller K-5 or the Haring girls K-12. College/University scholarships will be available for top three in each event. These invitational events will take place at the US Open site from August 8-11 in St. Charles, MO.
Jay Stallings |
We award nice cups instead of huge trophies to only our K-8 Open and K-12 Open sections at the So Cal State Championship. These older, higher-rated players are there for the competition, not the trophies. For younger, less-traveled players, trophies will win the day.
Anonymous |
Where can I access the photos the press from the weekend took? My child had some taken of them, yet I can’t seem to find these photos, and I’d really like to.