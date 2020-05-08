121st U.S. Open Canceled

US Chess announces that the 2020 U.S. Open has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic. It will not be rescheduled. The 121st edition of our longest-running event was scheduled to take place from August 8-16 in Saint Charles, Missouri, which is in the Saint Louis area.

US Chess did not take this step lightly. The decision is based on Missouri state guidelines on social distancing as well as federal guidance through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the White House.

The U.S. Open embraces other events that are held in conjunction with it, including the premier invitational events* and the Delegates’ Meeting. More information about these events will be forthcoming.

US Chess looks forward to the 2021 U.S. Open:

2021 U.S. Open Championship July 31-August 8

Crown Plaza Philadelphia-Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

(888) 233-9527

HR: $119

*Invitational Events at U.S. Open

36th Annual GM Arnold Denker National Tournament of High School State Champions

10th Annual Dewain Barber National Tournament of Middle School State Champions

1st Annual John D. Rockefeller III National Tournament of Elementary School State Champions

8th Annual WIM Ruth Haring National Tournament of Girls State Champions

3rd Annual National Tournament of Senior State Champions