US Chess Past Presidents Call to Action!

Please watch and listen to this video in which our current US Chess President W. Allen Priest and past president Steve Doyle share news about an important Call to Action! from all of our living past presidents. Their message is to our US Chess community, asking all to renew their memberships now. The video is moderated by Dan Lucas.

Make sure to join or renew your membership here after you listen!

Alternatively, you can make a tax-deductible donation to US Chess here.

US Chess Current and Past Presidents (Living)

Dr. Leroy Dubeck, 1969-1972

Dr. Timothy Redman, 1981-1984

Steve Doyle, 1984-1987

Harold Winston, 1987-1990

GM Maxim Dlugy, 1990-1993

John McCrary, 2001-2003

WIM Beatriz Marinello, 2003-2005

Bill Goichberg, 2005-2008

Jim Berry, 2009-2011

Gary Walters, 2015-2017

Mike Hoffpauir, 2017-2018

Allen Priest, 2018-current