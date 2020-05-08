US Chess Past Presidents Call to Action!
Please watch and listen to this video in which our current US Chess President W. Allen Priest and past president Steve Doyle share news about an important Call to Action! from all of our living past presidents. Their message is to our US Chess community, asking all to renew their memberships now. The video is moderated by Dan Lucas.
Make sure to join or renew your membership here after you listen!
Alternatively, you can make a tax-deductible donation to US Chess here.
US Chess Current and Past Presidents (Living)
Dr. Leroy Dubeck, 1969-1972
Dr. Timothy Redman, 1981-1984
Steve Doyle, 1984-1987
Harold Winston, 1987-1990
GM Maxim Dlugy, 1990-1993
John McCrary, 2001-2003
WIM Beatriz Marinello, 2003-2005
Bill Goichberg, 2005-2008
Jim Berry, 2009-2011
Gary Walters, 2015-2017
Mike Hoffpauir, 2017-2018
Allen Priest, 2018-current