US Women’s Champion Jennifer Yu To Appear in May 29th Girls Club Lunch and Learn

US Women’s Champion WGM Jennifer Yu is the next guest in our weekly girls club classes. US Chess Members can sign up using this form. This week’s session will be on a brand new time slot, Friday, May 29th at 12 Noon ET. Jen will give a lesson on how to fight back from worse, or even losing positions. There will also be a Q+A, and you can submit questions in advance using the form.

Jennifer Yu will also appear at an upcoming panel for high school students and girls aged 13 and up to discuss continuing with chess through high school and tips on college and chess.

Future girls club room guests will include WIM Ivette Garcia Morales (Spanish and English classes), IM Rusadan Goletiani, GM Irina Krush and IM Anna Rudolf. Email Women’s Program Director Jennifer Shahade at [email protected] to get on the email list.

Last week’s guest at our Girls Club class was WFM Alexandra Botez, who gave a class on queen sacrifices. You can watch an excerpt from it here:

Jen Yu and Alexandra Botez are among over 20 titled players signed up for Blitzing COVID on May 30. Find out how YOU can join here.