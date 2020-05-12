GMs Xiong and Li Win “Support our Heroes” Fundraiser

On Friday May 1st, Chess In Action, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, hosted a charity blitz fundraiser tournament called “Support Our Heroes” on chess.com. The objective of the event was to rally support for the thousands of doctors, nurses, emergency responders, aides, transport specialists, and other first responders who risk their lives every day fighting COVID-19.
Before the onset of the pandemic, Chess In Action had focused on offering accessible chess support and training for children in the Greater Houston area.
Jason Wang with Krause Children’s Residential Director Ms. Alicia Jarrett
Justin Wang was delivering a seminar in a local library
Given the urgency of the crisis, brothers and co-founders Jason Wang and IM Justin Wang sought to encourage the chess community to provide an impactful response by supporting our health care workers.
Consistent with this purpose, Chess In Action carefully selected two organizations that benefit from this event — NYC Mayor’s Emergency Fund “Food For Heroes” program that delivers hot meals to medical workers, and the Sino Professional Association that delivers PPEs to hospitals nationwide.
The event was enthusiastically supported by the chess community. Altogether, 76 players participated in the Open section, which was topped by GM Jeffery Xiong and GM Ruifeng Li at 8/9 (Xiong won on tiebreaker). FM Josiah Stearman finished close behind with 7/9. In addition, 38 players participated in the U1500 section.
Here is one fun game from the event I played against IM Annie Wang.
The event raised over $2500, contributed by 83 donors from 22 different states. A warm thank you to all our participants and donors! This would not have been possible without the support of our chess community.