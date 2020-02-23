World School Invididual Championship 2020 and World Online School Tournament 2020

WORLD SCHOOL INDIVIDUAL CHESS CHAMPIONSHIP 2020

The World School Individual Chess Championship 2020 will be held May 28-June 7 at the Albrook Convention Center, Wyndham Panama Albrook Mall Hotel and Convention Center, Panama City, Panama.

The age categories for the World School Individual Chess Championship 2020 are U7, U9, U11, U13, U15, and U17. Each category has Open and Girls sections. A player’s age for this tournament is his/her age as of January 1, 2020. This event is open to any player and is a 9-round event. Medals as well as direct FIDE titles are awarded to the top three players in each section.

Registration is done via US Chess, not with the organizer, per the Official Regulations. Please note the registration fees and accommodation fees. US Chess will also add an administrative fee of $25/registration. All US Chess players must register by March 31, 2020 and payment must be made in full to US Chess by April 7, 2020. Please use the US Chess Registration Form to register. No entries will be accepted for USA players after the deadline of March 31, 2020.

Register for the World School Individual Chess Championship 2020 Here!

WORLD ONLINE SCHOOL CHESS TOURNAMENT

The World Online School Chess Tournament is a completely free event for boys and girls born after 31 December 2003 (any category Under 16 inclusive) from schools all around the world. It consists of online qualifiers that begin in April 2020 and then a final event that will be held in person in Dubai in March 2021. You can find all the information at https://www.accioncultural.es/en/ExpoSpain2020-chess2.

Each team will be composed of 7 first-team players and 2 reserves. There will also be one captain and an adult delegate responsible for the team during the whole competition. Schools are urged to make their balance between male and female players as equal as possible.

The registration deadline for schools interested in this event is March 31, 2020 and the entry form can be viewed at https://inscripcion.expospain2020.com/.

It is not necessary to contact US Chess for registration for this event but please note that a maximum of 10 teams from each federation will be permitted and the organizers will make the determination of which teams participate if more than 10 teams from the US enter.

If you have any questions about the above 2 events please contact:

Chris Bird

US Chess FIDE Events Manager

[email protected]