USA Participating in FIDE Candidates Countries Youth Online Chess Tournament, April 18-19
On April 18 and 19, USA will be one of six teams competing in the “Go World! Be Chess Smart against COVID-19!” FIDE Candidates Countries Youth Online Chess Tournament. Each team is comprised of five Under-16 players, three boys and two girls, and each team will play matches against the others in a round robin format. The time control for all games is 10 minutes +2 seconds per move and all games will be played on Chess.com.
The USA team consists of IM Andrew Hong, IM Christopher Yoo, FM Robert Shlyakhtenko, WFM Martha Samadashvili and WIM Rochelle Wu. Based on standard FIDE ratings the team is seeded #3 out of the 6 teams, the other teams being a FIDE-representative team, Russia, China, France and Netherlands. The FIDE team looks quite stacked with GMs Niral Sahin, Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Vincent Keymer on their team, which happen to be the only GMs in the event!
Here is the full schedule of matches, with the team on the left having white on board 1 and then alternating colors down through the match:
Round 1 – Saturday, April 18, 10am Eastern/7am Pacific
Russia vs. USA
China vs. FIDE
France vs. Netherlands
Round 2 – Saturday, April 18, 11am Eastern/8am Pacific
USA vs. France
FIDE vs. Netherlands
China vs. Russia
Round 3 – Saturday, April 18, 12pm Eastern/9am Pacific
Netherlands vs. USA
Russia vs. FIDE
France vs. China
Round 4 – Sunday, April 19, 10am Eastern/7am Pacific
FIDE vs. USA
China vs. Netherlands
Russia vs. France
Round 5 – Sunday, April 19, 11am Eastern/8am Pacific
USA vs. China
France vs. FIDE
Netherlands vs. Russia
Team Captain, Chris Bird, will be broadcasting live coverage of the event via the US Chess Twitch channel at www.twitch.tv/uschess. Coverage will start at 9:45am Eastern/6:45am Pacific on both days.
The tournament is organized by International Chess Federation, Chess.com, Mass Sport Division of General Administration of Sport of China, Board and Card Games Administrative Center of General Administration of Sport of China, and Henan Sports Bureau; co-organized by Chinese Chess Association, Henan Provincial Social Sports Center; hosted by Zhengzhou Baiguoshu Chess Club and Chengdu “Chao Yue” Chess Club.