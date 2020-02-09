US Chess Seeking Coaches for 2020 International Youth Events

US Chess is seeking applicants for the positions of Heads of Delegation, Assistant Heads of Delegation, and Coaches for the 2020 FIDE International Youth events. The policy for selection is posted on the US Chess website and is unchanged for 2020.

The three events covered by this process are:

2020 Pan-American Youth Chess Championships, July 25-August 2, Florianopolis, Brazil

2020 World Youth (U14, U16, U18) Chess Championships, September 7-20, Mamaia, Romania

2020 World Cadet (U8, U10, U12) Chess Championships, October 18-31, Batumi, Georgia

Applicants for the position of Head of Delegation must be licensed FIDE Senior Trainers or FIDE Trainers. Find additional information about the FIDE Trainers’ System here.

A complete application will consist of the following:

Application letter that specifies which event(s) are desired, and which position(s) are desired for each event. Current resume. A list of at least three professional references.

Completed applications must be submitted ONLY to Judy Misner, US Chess Director of Administration, [email protected]. Completed applications must be received no later than Friday, April 10, 2020.