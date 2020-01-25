Fabiano Caruana Clinches Tata Steel [NEWSFLASH]

Fabiano Caruana, Photo Alina L’ Ami

Congratulations to Fabiano Caruana, who clinched the Tata Steel Masters with a round to spare, by defeating Jan-Krzysztof Duda in the penultimate round and scoring 9/12, already a full point and a half ahead of Magnus Carlsen at 7.5.

The #2 ranked player in the World (now by a wide margin over Ding Liren) put on a sizzling performance to finish ahead of World Champion Magnus Carlsen, as Magnus anointed Fabi as the deserving winner prior to round 12.

Here’s the victory by Fabiano that started his tear.

Since that victory, Fabi defeated the sensational Alireza Firouzja, as well as Vladislav Kovalev.

Look for more information and analysis on Tata Steel Chess after the official conclusion.

Quick links:

Tata Steel main website

A Group Standings

B Group Standings

Live Games

