ICYMI May 2020

With so much great material here at Chess Life Online, it’s easy to miss something that you might otherwise have wanted to read. So we here at US Chess will be running a monthly #ICYMI (“in case you missed it”) feature in Chess Life and here at CLO. Here’s our May 2020 installment.

1. The 2020 Candidates Tournament was put on pause in March as the global reach of COVID-19 became clear. But our coverage at CLO, featuring extensive annotations to key games by GM Jacob Aagaard, is still available.

Clear an afternoon to play through some brilliant analysis.

2. Our team at the abbreviated 2020 World Senior Championships struck gold in the 50+ section this March. Check out the final report, including notes on the harrowing “escape from Prague” from GM Joel Benjamin!

3. Perhaps you don’t like online blitz, but you need a way to itch that competitive scratch. Have you tried correspondence chess? Find out how to play official US Chess correspondence chess here:

4. It seems like forever ago that we could just pick up and go to chess tournaments. Look back at those carefree days with IM Kostya Kavutskiy in his two-part tale of a “Chess Eurotrip,” and dream of what you’ll do when we can all go outside again!