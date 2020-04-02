TLA Cancellation Notification Service

To all US Chess Affiliates, Organizers and Tournament Directors:

If you must cancel a tournament for which you had a Tournament Life Announcement (TLA) and which you advertised with US Chess, we are offering affiliates an opportunity to send an email blast notice with the blast fee waived. As we continue to evaluate the situation involving the Coronavirus, we have extended this offer through April 30, 2020. If your affiliate did not advertise the event you are cancelling with US Chess, we still want to offer you this free email blast to help you get notice out of the cancellation. After you have created your email blast, set up and merged your query, and approved both, you will then click on the option to send a test copy of your blast to “US Chess Staff.” Joan DuBois will review your blast and if approved, she will mark it as such, waive the fee, and then your blast will be released.

If you have not yet notified the US Chess office of your event’s cancellation, you must do so by emailing the TLA department, [email protected] Be sure to provide the following: Date of event; name of the event; your affiliate number, and, if possible, the TLA # from when the TLA was processed.

Affiliates can find the email blast programs in our TD/Affiliate Support Area after they have logged in. If you are new to the process, we are happy to walk you through the process and/or email you the steps. You can email Joan DuBois at [email protected] if you need assistance. We do ask that you consider the size of your demographic query and only include those states/zip code ranges, etc. to reach your prospective audience for your event.