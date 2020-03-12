National High School (K-12) Championship: Interim Update
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director, Amy Acton, MD, MPH, have signed an order banning large gatherings of 100 or more people. US Chess is waiting to get the official text of the order before announcing any changes to the National High School (K-12) Championship in Columbus, Ohio, currently scheduled for April 3-5.
We appreciate your patience as we await official language we can review.
Shortly, @DrAmyActon will be issuing an order banning mass gatherings of 100+ in #Ohio. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady pic.twitter.com/B2dLXDH6kh
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 12, 2020