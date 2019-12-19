Women’s and Girls Regional Event Guidelines

US Chess seeks bids to support regional events for Women and Girls across the United States. US Chess is offering support of $1000 up to $1500 to local organizers. US Chess has received a generous donation to support regional events. This year, there are funds available for five regional events.

Bidding guidelines for prospective organizers of these events are below.

Event must be girls/women only. Participants are eligible based on their gender as noted in their US Chess record. (Individuals wishing to confirm the data on their record should call the US Chess office during business hours.)

Event is US Chess rated with US Chess rules of play.

Sections of event up to local organizer. We encourage an Open Section and at least one Under Section for each regional event.

Tiebreaks must defined in advance and submitted with the bid to US Chess.

Participants must be US Chess members.

Winner(s) to receive free event entry (paid by regional organizer) to All Girls’ National Championship, US Women’s Open or the US Open.

Surveys should be distributed to Participants/Parents via online survey link provided by US Chess.

Organizer has discretion over trophies/prizes/recognitions; creative prizes are encouraged. (e.g. best game)

A post-event report is required. (Expected data include: participants; states represented; photos from event & on social media with #USChessWomen hashtag and a game/s or diagram if available.)

Prospective organizers can submit their bid to [email protected] Bids that highlight strong regional geographic diversity are encouraged. US Chess’ goal is to have a regional event available to all girls and women in the lower 48 states.