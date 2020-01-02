7th Edition Rule Book Chapters Now Available For Download; Updated For 2020

Tim Just, Chief Editor of the 5th, 6th, and brand new 7th edition of the rule book.

Note: The 2020 updates of these chapters were uploaded on December 20, 2019 and incorporate the rules changes to 11D and 11D1 that go into effect on January 1, 2020 and also incorporate minor corrections.

Note: v7.1 of these chapters were uploaded on July 19, 2019 and incorporate minor corrections.

At the 2018 Delegates Meeting in Middleton, Wisconsin, a motion passed to make portions of the 7th Edition of the US Chess Federation’s Official Rules of Chess edited by Tim Just available on-line in a free, downloadable format. The most utilized chapters in past rulebooks were: Chapter 1 (Official Rules of Chess), Chapter 2 (Tournament Section), and Chapter 11 (Blitz Chess). Those three 7th edition chapters are now available, individually or packaged together, for viewing and downloading at no cost using these links:

2020 Version (Effective 1/1/2020):

Update File For 2020

Chapter 1,2, and 11 Combined

Chapter 1 Only

Chapter 2 Only

Chapter 11 Only

2019 versions for reference:

Chapters 1, 2, and 11 Combined

Chapter 1 Only

Chapter 2 Only

Chapter 11 Only

With a simple point and click within the Table of Contents and on cross-referenced items, the rules become easily accessible. You can also do a text search within the PDF. The easy access of these on-line chapters makes excellent reference material for both the Tournament Director (TD) and player alike. TDs are encouraged to compare the on-line material to any printed material presented to them by players before making any rulings.

The full, unabridged paperback of the 7th edition is available for purchase from US Chess Sales here. The eBook version is available via Amazon. Both of these are being updated for 2020 and should be available by January 1, 2020. These versions contain pairing rules, prize fund distribution rules, equipment standards, the US Chess Code of Ethics, rating information, correspondence rules, round robin tables, Tournament Director Certification regulations, an index, and much more. All chapters will cross reference rules for the entire book. All TDs should have a complete copy of the 7th edition of the rulebook either as an eBook or paperback copy.

If you note any typos or other mistakes, please send them to [email protected] and put “Rulebook” in the subject line.