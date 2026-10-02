US Chess

An Arbiter's Perspective: 3rd FIDE Chess Olympiad for Players with Disabilities
Just the Rules: US Chess Committees
Check is in the Mail October 2026: All About the Kan
2026 Herbert B. Jacklyn Program Recipients Announced
Wednesday Workout: Puerto Rico at 46th Olympiad
Tactics Tuesday: Puerto Rico at 46th Olympiad
Correspondence Chess Rules Updates (Effective 10-1-2026)
46th Olympiad: USA 4th in Both Sections, Medals for Yip, Lee, and Aronian
46th Olympiad: Two Tight Races Entering Final Weekend
46th Olympiad: Now The Fun Starts
Notice of Planned Server Maintenance on September 22
US Chess Opens 2026-2027 Title I School Outreach Program for Affiliates Serving At-Risk Youth 
US Chess Opens 2026-2027 Title I School Outreach Program for Affiliates Serving At-Risk Youth 
US Chess Opens 2026-2027 Title I School Outreach Program for Affiliates Serving At-Risk Youth 
46th Olympiad: USA Perfect After Round 4
46th Olympiad: Both American Teams Start Strong
Team USA Finishes 4th with Strong Finish at 3rd Olympiad for People with Disabilites
USA in the Hunt Halfway Through 3rd FIDE Olympiad for People with Disabilities
2026 Labor Day Weekend Wrap-Up
Colville Takes Cadet Championship Over Das in Tiebreaks